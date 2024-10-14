👏 The PS5 Pro should make PSVR 2 games even better

🤷‍♂️ However, Sony hasn’t shared any specific details of how they’ll improve

😞 And we don’t know which PSVR 2 games will be PS5 Pro enhanced

💪 The original PSVR benefited from the power of the PS4 Pro

Sony’s PSVR 2 is the redheaded stepchild of the PlayStation 5 family, with the Japanese company continually overlooking its VR headset.

That happened again after the PS5 Pro was announced, as Sony made no mention of how its more powerful console would improve the PlayStation VR2 in its announcement blog post.

We know that the PS4 Pro benefited the original PSVR in several ways: increasing draw distances, framerates, and the resolution of certain games. However, the improvements were limited by the fairly cheap PSVR hardware and the differences would vary between games.

The PSVR 2 will likely see similar benefits when used on PS5 Pro, though it would be nice if Sony could specify exactly how. Thankfully, we do have some insight into how PSVR 2 on PS5 Pro will work, even if it is rather vague.

In CNET’s PS5 Pro hands-on, Mark Cerny said the Pro will allow higher-resolution games on the PSVR 2 thanks to its PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology, which will come to PlayStation VR 2 games in the future.

Horizon Call of the Mountain could be improved signifcantly by the PS5 Pro. (Credit: Guerrilla Games)

The PSVR 2’s OLED display has a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye, though many game run below the targeted 4K resolution the headset is capable of. According to an analysis on Reddit, Horizon Call of the Mountain runs at 63% of the PSVR 2’s native resolution, while a game like Pavlov runs at a rather blurry 40% of the headset’s native resolution. The PS5 Pro’s PSSR tech should help more PSVR 2 games hit higher resolutions, which would lead to a far more pleasing image overall.

Framerate is also an issue on PSVR 2 that PS5 Pro could help correct. Not every game is capable of running at 90 or 120fps, including Horizon Call of the Mountain. Instead, the game runs at 60fps and uses a technique called reprojection to double the framerate. However, it creates a lot of ghosting in motion and looks jarring to many. Hopefully, the PS5 Pro can fix this issue.

Sony has revealed there will be more than 50 PS5 Pro enhanced games at the console’s November 7 launch but hasn’t shared which, if any, PSVR 2 games will also be enhanced. Titles will need to be updated by developers to tap into the PlayStation 5 Pro’s power, but they may be reluctant to do so if PSVR 2 keeps being ignored by Sony.

