The first and only reliable PlayStation Plus membership discount code of 2023 is still active. The 12-month PlayStation Plus membership discount code enables online multiplayer on PS5 and PS4 and adding PS Plus free games on a monthly basis.

It’s $10 off with promo code TSCPSPLUS at Eneba (step-by-step directions below if you need them) and it’ll save you from having to pay the full $60 (Sony’s MSRP for PlayStation Plus). All you have to do is buy the discount code at Eneba to get the $10 off and take the code they give you and plug it into Sony’s official website.

Another tip: turn off auto-renew on your PlayStation Plus membership so that Sony doesn’t automatically charge for the full $60 when your plan is about to expire. It’s the No. 1 mistake people make when attempting to renew their PS Plus with this discount.

Here’s how to get the PS Plus discount code:

PlayStation Plus discount code directions

Full step-by-step instructions are below this quick explainer

Best discount

1️⃣ PlayStation Plus Essential discount code: TSCPSPLUS

2️⃣ Go to Eneba to get PS Plus Essential for $50 (Sony MSRP is $60)

3️⃣ Redeem the pre-paid code Eneba gives you on Sony’s site (or your PS5)



Eneba is a trusted site that I’ve used time and time again

1. Put the PlayStation Plus in your cart

Go to Eneba and put the PlayStation Plus membership in your cart by clicking “Buy now.” The price will already be discounted a bit compared to the $60 MSRP that Sony charges. I see $50, but it can fluctuate.

2. Select PayPal, tap the yellow triangle

Selecting PayPal is the best option to quickly check out. Once you do that, the price may go up a bit (don’t worry, we’re going to wipe out that service fee in a second) and, if you’re on a mobile phone, look for the tiny yellow triangle. Tapping the yellow triangle will reveal the discount code link and pop-up field.

So many people don’t understand this step and they pay more because of it.

3. Enter PS Plus discount code ‘ TSCPSPLUS ’

The current PlayStation Plus discount code is TSCPSPLUS. That’s exclusive to The Shortcut. Type (or copy and paste) the discount code into the field that popped up. Click the ‘Apply’ button.

4. See the price reduced, click ‘Continue’

This is where you’ll see the final price for PlayStation Plus, which is much better than paying $60 per year. The total price can change a bit over the course of a day due to changes in exchange rates (don’t worry, this PlayStation Plus discount code is for the United States). Click continue and you’ll get a code from Eneba.

This even beats the price you’ll find from any Best Buy PS5 restock or Walmart PS5 restock when PS Plus is sometimes sold alongside the Sony console.

5. Redeem the Eneba code on Sony’s website

The 12-digit code that Eneba gives you will give you 365 days of PlayStation Plus. It’s unique to you and won’t expire. However, I do suggest using it as soon as your PlayStation Plus membership expires (someone could guess the 12 digits down the line, who knows).

Redeem on a computer or phone: Go to the Sony Redeem Code page > sign in to your PlayStation Network account > click the top right profile photo > click Redeem Code > a menu will slide out allowing you to insert the 12-digital code.

Redeem on a PS5 or PS5 console: Go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Payment and Subscriptions > Redeem Codes and input your 12-digital PS Plus code.

It’s just $50 for the PlayStation Plus 12-month membership (remember to use the online discount code) instead of the $60 that Sony is charging. You get the PS Plus code from Eneba and redeem it in the PlayStation Store as normal.

Saving $10 with this PS Plus deal is meaningful when the $499 PS5 Disc console is already expensive. And you’ll want to save up for the ongoing PSVR 2 pre-order and the best PS5 games, the best PS5 accessories and the ever-expanding number of PS5 controller colors.

The recommended best PS5 SSD options cost a lot if you want the 2TB storage (which is at the top of our list), so every dollar counts.

PlayStation Plus discount code explained

How did I find this PS Plus discount code? During my PS5 restock efforts, I found the best PlayStation Plus promo codes are still active in January 2022. Usually, even the best PS Plus discounts go back up after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but that’s not the case ahead of New Year’s.

Is it stackable? No, not anymore. ‘Stackable’ means you didn’t have to wait for your current PlayStation Plus membership to expire to renew, but Sony has changed that. You should turn off auto-renew and then redeem this code (it’ll save you money vs what Sony charges).

Is the PlayStation Plus discount code sent instantly? Yes, the voucher is emailed to you right away for you to redeem.

But your lead photo has a physical PlayStation card in it? It’s just a prop. Any other questions, contact me through Twitter.

How much does PlayStation Plus cost?

The PlayStation Plus 1-year membership price is $60 MSRP when you’re purchasing it through Sony Direct PS5 or alongside each Target PS5 restock. Although these stores do sometimes have discounts for 50% off at $30, it’s not for you – only for new members. Currently, the official PlayStation website says $59.99. We didn’t even see a PlayStation Plus price drop during Amazon Prime Day deals from major retailers in the US and Black Friday is still too far away. Given the Samsung Odyssey Ark price is at $3,499 and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is at least $999 this year, we all need to save as much money as possible. Saving $10 is a start.

Pro tip: Even when Sony does offer that special PlayStation Plus discount price, canceling and trying to get the PS Plus deal won’t help if you’re on the recurring payment plan. Creating a new PlayStation Plus account just for the discount isn’t very appealing since you’ll lose all of your cloud-stored game history, purchases and trophies.

Is PS Plus 12-month worth it?

There are three PlayStation Plus Essential membership plans in 2022:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month membership at $59.99 Promo code: PSPLUS365 for $50

PlayStation Plus Essential 3-month membership at $24.99

PlayStation Plus Essential 1-month membership at $9.99 (most expensive in the long run)

Even without the current discount, at full price, the 12-month membership from Sony has you saving 50% by choosing it over the monthly PlayStation Plus plan.

Add in today’s PlayStation Plus discount code and you’re saving another $10 off the original price (yes, I’ve done the math). In other words, there’s no reason to overpay Sony for its service when this PS Plus deal is still available at a much cheaper price.

Does this PS Plus discount work for Premium?

Yes. You’ll get $10 off PlayStation Plus Essential with this discount code and the code you get from Eneba can be used when your membership expires (Sony doesn’t allow stacking three years’ worth of new memberships anymore, so be sure to turn auto-renew to avoid getting charged $60 by Sony).

Once you save $10 on PS Plus Essential, you can upgrade to PS Plus Premium or PS Plus Extra. The important thing is the foundation, PS Plus Essential, is cheaper.

Is PlayStation Plus cheap on Black Friday?

PlayStation Plus discounts are strongest during Black Friday from sites like Eneba and CDKeys, however, the promo codes have remained solid into January 2023.

Sony also dropped the price of PlayStation Plus during Black Friday through the PlayStation Store to $30 for everyone – including renewing members – but that lasted for one weekend and also charged hefty sales tax, something that you won’t find going with Internet-based sites like Eneba or CD Keys at the moment.

What free games does PlayStation Plus offer?

Sony rotates PlayStation Plus free games monthly. December 2022 offered three games that are available to download as long as you have an active PS Plus membership. You can play:

PS Plus Plus free games December 2022 (available until tomorrow)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS5)

Biomutant (PS5/PS4)

Divine Knockout (PS5/PS4)

PS Plus free games January 2022 (coming January 3, 2023)

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen

Fallout 76

Axiom Verge 2

The PlayStation Plus membership doesn’t require you to download these games – you only have to add them to your library. Using the discount code now will allow you to get December’s games until January 3, 2022 at 12pm ET. At that point in time, the PS Plus free games will change over to the three outlined for this current month.

Should I get PlayStation Plus now or wait?

It’s best to have a PlayStation Plus membership sooner rather than later, as you can keep playing these games as long as you’re a member. At the end of the month, these three games will be rotated out for three other games that you can download, but you can keep playing the old ones too – this is important – as long as you added them to your library while they were available.

In contrast, if you join PlayStation Plus later, like next month. You can’t go back and download the free games that were part of the prior months.

PlayStation Plus price 1-month

Yes, there’s a PlayStation Plus 1-month membership option, but the subscription is hardly worth it when you look at how much it costs. It costs $9.99 and at that price, there are no significant deals for PS Plus 1 month.

You’ll get much more value out of the PlayStation Plus 12-month membership (as much as 50% through Sony and even more – like 69% – using a discount code at Eneba and CDKeys vs 1 month). The $9.99 a month 1-month PS Plus option (it adds up to $120 per year) just isn’t worth it when PS Plus 12-month is $50 and lasts 12 times as long as one month of PlayStation Plus at MSRP.

PS Plus offers Sony Direct PS5 free shipping

Here’s another big benefit few people realize: Sony Direct, the official store of the PlayStation brand, offers free fast shipping on the PS5 consoles, accessories and games when you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

If you’re lucky enough to snag a Sony Direct PS5 queue invite email, then you’ll get your console in one or two days instead of having to wait for slowing shipping that can take up to a week. So paying $50 with this PlayStation Plus discount code may help you get your PS5 Disc or PS5 Digital Edition console a bit faster from Sony Direct.

Is there a PlayStation Plus free trial?

Yes, there’s a 14-day PlayStation Plus free trial for brand-new PlayStation accounts in the United States and other countries, so it won’t work for your existing account if you’re already subscribed. If you don’t see this option on the PS Plus menu on your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console, you may have already signed up.

If you do see this option, you can pay through a credit card or PayPal, according to Sony. However, know that you’ll auto-renew with PlayStation Plus at full price and you may get charged more money than if you were to have used the above PS Plus discount code.

Does PS Plus work with PSVR and PSVR 2?

Yes, PS Plus works with PSVR, and while the first waves of the PSVR 2 pre-order has happened from Sony Direct, it’ll likely work the same as any PS5 game using PlayStation Plus: enable online multiplayer and offer PlayStation Plus free games in virtual reality monthly. We have seen a few PSVR games offered for free through PS Plus over the last 12 months, but nothing in 2022.

My theory is that Sony is holding any more free PSVR games from PS Plus even though it has a nice back catalog (although Sony says they won’t be compatible without developers tweaking the games) – and waiting for the PSVR 2 launch date. A lot of PSVR sleeper hits were on PS4, and they’ll be attractive once again when the PSVR 2 release date comes about and Sony wants to push a higher-priced enhanced PS Plus membership.

