There’s another Walmart PS5 restock time today, August 26 at 3pm ET. This stock – the second one this week – is again for the PS5 Disc Horizon Forbidden West bundle. The PlayStation 5 and game combo will cost $549, and we have yet to see Walmart sell its inventory of PS5 Disc consoles without the game for $499.

The good news is Walmart scrubbed the Walmart Plus messaging for this restock, meaning you won’t have to pay $12.95/mo to buy the Sony console. The bad news is it might not last as long, although the PS5 Disc bundled with Horizon Forbidden West has also been available through the Sony Direct PS5 restock page for several hours – no queue waiting time required (the PS5 Digital version remains hard to come by).

Walmart PS5 restock expert guide

1️⃣ Step 1: In case Walmart Plus suddenly becomes a requirement again through an updated message, buy it (although it appears not to be required this time around)

🙌 Only the paid version of Walmart+ at $12.95/mo or $98/yr will work for early access to the PS5 restock

🚫 No, no, no, the Walmart+ free trial won’t work

Get Walmart+ (click Start Membership)

2️⃣ Step 2: Check the Walmart PS5 restock links today at 3pm ET

3️⃣ Step 3: Get PS5 restock Twitter tracker alerts from Matt Swider

🚨 I’ll send you alerts so you get the PS5 and exclusive deals after

🔔 Follow and turn on notifications for immediate alerts

4️⃣ Step 4: Sign up for The Shortcut hints and guides I send

📧 I send emails when I know it’ll be in stock in advance

✅ Subscribers get early PS5 info, prices and inventory numbers

✅ Full access to the site and guides that took me hours (days, actually) to write

✅ You can always ask me tech questions 1:1

Get 7 day free trial

Will PS5 restock at Walmart today?

Yes, the Walmart PS5 restock is happening today at 3pm ET and it doesn’t force you to subscribe to Walmart Plus to buy the Sony console. This is the second time this week that Walmart has had PS5 in stock after a very long gap (the last Walmart PS5 restock was all the way back on June 2).

I got a heads-up about this PS5 restock about 20 hours ahead of time. No, Walmart’s inventory of PS5 Disc consoles that it has supposedly been stockpiling for months is still in limbo. GameStop seems to be selling PS5 Disc consoles (and they self bundle them with games and accessories).

Walmart Plus, if it becomes required again, means you’ll have to pay to get “early access” to the PlayStation 5. Thankfully, Walmart+ only costs $12.95/mo or $98/yr and comes with plenty of other perks – Walmart will offer Paramount Plus soon – so it’s a cheap way to buy PS5 when it’s required.

Want the step-by-step Walmart PS5 guide?

✅ Subscribers get the complete Walmart PS5 restock guide

✅ It’ll increase your chances if this is your first time

✅ There’s a full guide that took me hours (days, actually) to write

✅ You can also ask me questions 1:1

How often does Walmart restock PS5?

Today, August 26 is the second Walmart PS5 restock of the week, but usually, the video game console is in stock every five to ten weeks. So far, today’s restock (and the one from Wednesday) was limited to the PS5 Horizon Bundle.

Walmart hasn’t had a PS5 before this week since June 2, meaning it skipped over all of July and more half of than half of August. It hasn’t been the first time that Walmart hasn’t had the PlayStation 5 for sale for over a month – it skipped all of May 2022 because it had a restock at the end of April. But Walmart has never skipped over a PS5 restock for two months in the last two years, and I don’t expect it to happen now that we’re in the lead-up to Black Friday.

The next Walmart PS5 restock

This PS5 restock took longer to come about. The speculation is that Walmart wanted to tie its PS5 stock to its Back to School sales and the launch of Madden NFL 23. This doesn’t mean Walmart forced anyone into PS5 bundles, but the retailer may hop to sell the new Madden game to prospective first-time PS5 console buyers.

September may see those PS5 Disc consoles on sale sooner as it didn’t launch sales of any other version besides the PS5 Disc Horizon Bundle. Plans can change, as we’ve seen with recent Target PS5 and Best Buy PS5 restock announcements, but this one seems like a lock given the Walmart website messaging on the main PS5 ordering page.

How to get the Walmart PS5 restock

There’s a strategy to being able to check out with the PS5 console at Walmart. Most people get this wrong by refreshing too early or arriving too late (a few minutes after the Walmart PS5 restock time). Here’s a quick rundown of what to do:

Sign up for Walmart Plus (when it’s required for a PS5 restock)

Get Walmart+ (click Start Membership)

Ensure your address and payment methods are up-to-date

Join my YouTube Walmart PS5 restock live stream

Ask me questions during the live stream

Go to the correct PS5 product page 10 minutes ahead of time

Start refreshing 2 minutes before the 3pm ET PS5 restock time

Stop refreshing when the Walmart queue appears

If you have a second device or browser, refresh that

Ignore initial warnings that Walmart sold out – stay in the queue

Check out once it boots you to the product page – you have 10 minutes

Most people make the mistake of beginning to rapidly refresh 10 minutes before the Walmart PS5 restock time. That’s a rookie mistake. Doing this will trigger CAPTCHA security restrictions, forcing you to solve puzzles involving cars, buses, boats and fire hydrants, decreasing your chances of being able to drop into the PS5 restock queue.

Using a second device is optional. You can use a phone in addition to a computer or a different browser. This can increase your chances of landing a better, randomized spot in the queue, but you can only buy one console in the end.

There are many problems that can happen during the Walmart PS5 restock. You may see the queue timer tick upward or be unable to check out (usually that means the page is broken or the PS5 stock is dwindling or gone). The best advice I can give is to not give up on checking out and to ask me questions during the live stream.

Why trust my Walmart PS5 restock advice?

From Walmart alone in just six months, I helped 46,402 people buy a PS5 (that’s when I started The Shortcut). This doesn’t even count my time at TechRadar or the amount of net-gen consoles I’ve helped others buy through other stores (that total has surpassed 222,000).

Most have gotten it from my

The Shortcut email alerts and advice

Through my PS5 restock Twitter tracker account

With hundreds of thousands helped, I’ve been able to launch The Shortcut to help people with gadget purchases and PS5 SSD upgrade guides and just hired my first team members to write things like PS5 controller colors. Paid subscribers get 1:1 tech advice, including follow-up PS5 restock advice.

.

Will Walmart sell PS5 in stores?

No, for the most part, we haven’t seen nationwide in-store PS5 restocks at Walmart. Stores will not restock the PS5 with very few exceptions where it happens locally. It seems like Walmart is trialing local purchases of the PlayStation 5 in Texas, Arizona and only a few other states (and not even state-wide at those Walmart PS5 locations).

Best Buy and GameStop stores have had in-store purchases of the PS5, and for Best Buy, most of the time the console has to be purchased online first. You also won’t have the option to pick it up in stores – it’ll only ship to your home or work address.

Walmart PS5 restock live stream

I’ll do a Walmart PS5 restock live stream hours ahead of the next PS5 drop

Walmart PS5: is the browser or web better?

Definitely, a computer browser with a dedicated refresh button is better than any app, although plenty of people get PS5 from the Walmart app.

But I recommend going to the right links below (sometimes third-party sellers sell on different product pages and it gets confusing).

Walmart PS5 price

$499 for PS5 Disc

$399 for PS5 Digital (rarely in stock)

$12.95 per month for Walmart Plus (only required sometimes)

Get Walmart+ (click Start Membership)

Walmart will sell the PS5 Horizon bundle online for MSRP, meaning $549. Sony hasn’t been able to keep up with PlayStation 5 demand to the point in which the console ever sits on store shelves, so the restock quantity will be limited at Walmart (and every store in the US is going through the same thing due to the global chip shortage).

In other words, be prepared to pay $499 plus state tax. Thankfully, no bundle is ever required from Walmart. You’ll only need that Walmart Plus membership. That’s good news because GameStop PS5 bundles cost more than $700 on things you may not need to buy, or things that you are at full price.

Example: we have a PlayStation Plus discount code for $18 off, but stores will force you to pay the full $60. So Walmart is the best PS5 restock source: consoles in high quantity and without a bundle.

Will Walmart sell PS5 Digital?

So far it’s just the PS5 Disc Horizon bundle

Xbox Series X price is $499 elsewhere

No. Sony isn’t making nearly as many PS5 Digital consoles, so we don’t always see this version in stock at Walmart (although Walmart has been known to change things up last minute).

Even when Walmart has PS5 Digital in stock, I’ve noticed that my followers are 14 times more likely to check out with the more readily available PS5 Disc. It may be worth the extra $100 for this version. You should also know that disc games often get cheaper faster than their digital counterparts (you’ll save money in the long run).

Walmart PS5 restock Black Friday

Walmart usually restocks the Sony console every month (and sometimes every other month to increase supply). The Amazon PS5 restock happens every month, but the big Walmart rival has switched to a more low-key invitation method.

At this pace, Walmart will have about three more major restocks between today and Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 in November. That’s when we’ll likely see a surge in demand for the PS5, especially with the God of War Ragnarok release date on November 9.

Updated: August 26, 2022

Get Walmart+ (click Start Membership)