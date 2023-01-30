The Xbox Series X price is $499 today, meaning now that it is January 2023, if you are in the US, you don’t have to overpay at official retailers like the Microsoft Store. In fact, the same online store has the Xbox Series S at $239.99, which is $60 off MSRP. This is a sign that the Xbox Series X will be offered below MSRP in 2023, likely around the time of Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Best Xbox Series X price in January 2023

Other US stores with Xbox Series X in stock

Not every store has had the Xbox Series X in stock for $499 in the last 12 months, but gone are the days in which retailers are selling the console at a markup or in bundles, like GameStop. In fact, more stores throughout the US have the Xbox Series X price set to MSRP and it’s even easier to find a PS5 restock, despite what people think.

The only US store today where I can’t find the Xbox Series X in stock is Walmart. It still has a bunch of third-party retailers listing the Microsoft console above MSRP. Each Best Buy Xbox Series X restock comes and goes weekly at local stores (you can order it online for in-store pickup), while Amazon has distributed the Microsoft video game system via email invites, same as each Amazon PS5. This is how retailers are dealing with demand, and we saw Sony PlayStation Direct work this way for PS5, and, as outlined in PSVR2 review, how demand is being controlled for the headset.

The real Xbox Series X price at Microsoft

Yes, the Xbox Series X price is $499 at the Microsoft Store today. However, it states you need to bundle the new Xbox with other items. It turns out that going through the checkout system will not require you to buy the highly suggested Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month membership – and that’s good news because you can get a discount elsewhere instead of paying $45 a month for the Xbox membership. The Series X console is sold by itself despite the confusing language.

Why trust my Xbox restock expertise

Is the Halo Xbox Series X console in stock

No, we haven’t seen the Halo Xbox Series X Limited Edition console in stock in 2022 or 2023 outside of a few special email invites from the Microsoft Store. Those emails seem to be sent randomly to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Your best chance to find the Halo Xbox console in stock – and the Halo Xbox controller that is sold separately – is to seek a third-party vendor, although the price of this special-edition Xbox will be much higher than the standard version of the console.

Updated: January 29, 2023