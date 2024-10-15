😱 Some customers are finding out they won’t be getting the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition

🚫 A UK retailer has begun contacting customers to say their order has been canceled

😞 It said some orders were “processed incorrectly”

😥 Customers will receive a full refund, but that won’t be much comfort

Walmart: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Best Buy: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

GameStop: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

PS5 30th Anniversary console pre-orders quickly sold out as PlayStation fans rushed to buy the limited edition system. However, a retailer has contacted customers to say their order has been canceled.

Argos, a major retailer in the UK, has admitted that it allotted more pre-order PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary stock to customers than it actually had. It’s left those who thought they had secured Sony’s fitting tribute to the original PlayStation empty-handed.

“We saw huge demand for the PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition console and unfortunately had to cancel some orders, after they were processed incorrectly,” a representative from Argos told IGN. “We have contacted the customers affected to tell them how sorry we are for the disappointment this has caused and confirm they will receive a full refund.”

The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition sold out fast when pre-orders went live at PlayStation Direct and the console was also snapped up when other major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target received its stock allocation on October 10.

The next best place to get the custom PlayStation console is likely to be Amazon. Our Amazon PS5 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order guide has all the information you need if you’re still on the hunt for the retro-inspired system.

Of course, the next major hardware release for Sony is the PS5 Pro. The console still hasn’t sold out ahead of its November 7 release, but I’ve slowly come round to the idea of buying the souped-up PlayStation 5.

However, I can't buy the PS5 Pro – but it's not because I don't want to. Like the PS5 Slin 30th Anniversary Edition, the PS5 Disc Drive add-on is sold out in the UK, which I need as the PlayStation 5 Pro is a digital-only console. Thankfully, the Disc Drive is back in stock in the US.

Walmart: PS5 Disc Drive

Best Buy: PS5 Disc Drive

GameStop: PS5 Disc Drive

Amazon: PS5 Disc Drive

Up next: PSVR 2 on PS5 Pro: what benefits will the new PlayStation 5 bring to Sony's headset?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.