The PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order hasn’t gone live on Amazon yet (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Amazon PS5 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders haven’t gone live yet, and it’s one of the few US retailers to hold back its inventory of the limited-edition console. That’s good news if you want to buy the PS1-themed $499 PS5 Slim console.

The Shortcut checks the Amazon PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order page routinely, offering reliable restock alerts to followers of Matt Swider on X. Even though we saw other American retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop offer pre-orders on October 10 at 10am ET, Amazon didn’t sell the 30th Anniversary console. It’s safe to say that Amazon could restock the new PS5 at any time, but we’re watching.

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order alerts

Get our free instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 Pro 30 Anniversary in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

I helped 400,000 people buy a PS5 and Xbox when they were hard to get. I’m doing it all over again with this new limited-edition PS5 30th Anniversary

When will Amazon PS3 30th Anniversary pre-orders go live?

It’s the answer everyone wants to know. The good news is that we have some ideas for when PS5 30th Anniversary pre-orders will go live, according to The Shortcut’s exclusive research data regarding past Amazon pre-order launches.

Amazon has a history of holding back hot-ticket items in order to time them with its Prime Day or Black Friday sales. It turns out that Sony allowed US retailers to go live with the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console two weeks after the PlayStation Direct store had pre-ordered it. However, the October 10 date was one day after Prime Day. So, it seems like Amazon is saving it to coincide with its next big sale.

The PS5 30th Anniversary release date is November 7, 2024, and there’s a chance that Amazon will sell it at that time. Amazon has waited until launch dates with other PlayStation products, skipping over pre-orders entirely. It’s not unprecedented, and because the normal Sony PS5 Pro hasn’t sold out anywhere and the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection was exclusive to Sony, retailers, including Amazon, will need to boost sales in other ways.

Amazon is known for launching early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals around the early November time frame. So launching the PS5 30th Anniversary console in early November with fresh Amazon deals makes a lot of sense.

What about PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary pre-orders?

The lack of PS5 DualSense controller 30th Anniversary Edition pre-orders was even more widespread. We didn’t see Sony’s limited-edition gamepad launch at any retailer in the US on October 10. We did see Walmart launch 30th Anniversary controller pre-orders go live at Walmart on September 26, at the same time as PlayStation Direct.

So far, Sam’s Club, which Walmart owns, is the only North American store that has announced when the special-edition PS5 DualSense will be in stock. If you’re up, it’ll restock on November 21 at midnight. This is one week before Black Friday, so again, it seems as if retailers in the United States are timing it with early Black Friday deals.