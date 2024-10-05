Those coveted PS5 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders that sold out at Sony’s PlayStation Direct store last week will be in stock again next week on October 10. However, so far, only the limited-edition PS5 Slim and the standard PS5 Pro consoles will be in stock, according to US retailers who spoke to The Shortcut.

The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order page at Walmart indicates that sales will start on October 10 at 10am ET / 7 am PT. There’s a barrier to entry for buy this console because it’s in high demand. Walmart will require customers to sign up for its Walmart+ subscription – and it needs to be the paid account.

Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order page

Best Buy: PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary

Looking at the situation with the glass half full, requiring customers to pay $12.95/mo means that the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console is unlikely to sell out as quickly at Walmart compared to other retail location in the United States. In a similar fashion, we expect GameStop to require its GameStop Pro membership, although it hasn’t even clued us in on its PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order landing just yet.

You might be able to escape Walmart’s $12.95 fee by shopping Target, Best Buy and Amazon, but buying the in-demand Sony video game console might be more difficult. This was especially true of Amazon due to its sheer popularity during the PS5 restock and PlayStation Portal restock crisis.

Best Buy and Amazon, at times, have required paid memberships to access certain consoles (Best Buy has TotalTech and Amazon has Amazon Prime). Both companies haven’t specified these requirements yet, so it may be a free-for-all among consumers on October 10.

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection sales

Right now, hundreds of PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection consoles is being resold on eBay for more than triple Sony’s MSRP. This is because only 12,300 of these limited-edition console were manufactured worldwide, and they’re individually numbered.

PlayStation Portal and even the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary consoles are even fetching higher price than retail. The PS5 DualSense Controller 30th Anniversary Edition will also be sold at Walmart on October 10, so no need to overpay for that one.

If more PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary consoles go on sale in 2024, The Shortcut will be the first to alert you. It’s not entirely out of the question.