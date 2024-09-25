🎂 You can buy two PS5 controllers that pay tribute to PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary celebration

The PS5 30th Anniversary controller comes in two flavors with a big price difference. Each controller is a collector’s item due to its limited edition nature and iconic retro-PlayStation styling, but it’s important to know which one is right for you.

Perhaps the most popular item from the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, aside from the extremely supply-constricted PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console, will be the standard DualSense controller. If you’ve got your heart set on owning one of the best PS5 controller colors, here’s what you need to know.

How to get the PS5 30th Anniversary controller before it sells out

PS5 30th Anniversary controller price

Thankfully, unlike the PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition price, the Anniversary Edition controller isn’t a huge investment. It’s predicted to cost between $79.99 and $84.99, making it a far more impulsive purchase than the limited edition DualSense Edge.

Sony’s PS5 DualSense Edge controller already costs $199.99, but there’s a chance the 30th Anniversary DualSense Edge could go for more. The Edge is only recommended for those who enjoy competitive gaming online, as the battery life isn’t the best and there’s no point buying Sony’s pro-grade pad unless you plan on making full use of its feature set.

You could always opt for the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle, which comes with the DualSense controller and the DualSense Edge, but expect to pay upwards of $1,000. There’s also an extremely slim chance you’ll be able to get one, as only 12,300 are being made. But if you are interested, follow our PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order tips for the best chance of success and so you don’t make this PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary pre-order mistake.

PS5 30th Anniversary controller pre-order date

Like the PS5 Pro pre-order date, you can grab Sony’s latest hardware on Thursday, September 26. Expect demand to be high for both the limited edition DualSense and DualSense Edge, so don’t hang around if you manage to get either controller in your basket.

PS5 35th Anniversary controller release date

Similar to the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary release date, you’ll have to wait until November 21 to get your hands on the PS5 30th Anniversary controller and DualSense Edge.

Don’t forget you can also pick up an Anniversary Edition-styled PlayStation Portal if you want to play your PS5 games away from the TV.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.