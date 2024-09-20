🤯 The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection could be the most expensive console SKU ever

😅 It comes with a DualSense Edge, DualSense Charging Dock, vertical stand, and disc drive cover

🔜 Only 12,300 units will be available when preorders go live on September 26

📆 The limited edition console releases slightly later than the PS5 Pro on November 21

Sony recently announced the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection – a retro-styled tribute that pays homage to the original PlayStation. But how much will the PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition cost?

The PS5 Pro isn’t cheap. We already know it will cost $699.99 when it releases on November 7, and this PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection bundle comes with some extras that will only inflate the console’s already eye-watering price tag.

The PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console, a DualSense wireless controller, a DualSense Edge controller, the DualSense Charging Station, and a console cover for a disc drive (sold separately).

It also comes with a vertical stand, a special original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, and special collector’s items.

Adding up the extras, we know the DualSense Edge costs $199.99, the DualSense Charging Stand is $29.99, the vertical stand is $29.99 and the console is $699.99. It’s unclear how much the cover is for the disc drive as Sony hasn’t sold a cover separately before.

Add that all together, then, and we’re looking at a total price of $959.96, which suggests Sony will charge a minimum of $959.99 for the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection bundle. However, it could go for $999.99 or even higher depending on how much Sony values the console cover for the disc drive and if it wants to make a markup.

Why the PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition will still sell out

With only 12,300 units up for grabs, Sony will be hoping that the power of nostalgia and exclusivity will ensure the bundle sells out fast, despite the price tag. It’ll certainly make the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection bundle one of the most expensive console SKUs ever.

It’s also a guarantee that scalpers will want to pick up the console, which is already extremely limited in supply, with the hopes of selling it for a massive markup to those who missed out.

Pre-orders for the limited edition PlayStation 5 Pro begin on September 26, two days after the standard PS5 Pro, though you’ll have to wait a little longer for the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro as it will be released on November 21.

How to get the PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition before it sells out

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 Pro Anniversary edition in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications.

Good luck, and happy gaming!

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut's Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar's Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch.