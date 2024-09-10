This is what the PS5 Pro looks like (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

🎮 Sony announced that the PS5 Pro pre-order date is September 26

🔗 My PS5 Pro pre-order placeholder links are below (for when sales go live)

🚨 Get PS5 Pro restock alerts: follow Matt Swider on X with notifications on

🔔 Turn on X notifications to get instant and free in-stock alerts

⚙️ PS5 Pro has a 67% faster GPU, 28% faster memory, 45% faster rendering

🤩 Offers better graphics & smoother frame rates (Performance + Fidelity)

🗄️ 2TB SSD, Astro’s Playroom pre-installed, WiFi 7 and 8K graphics

💰 PS5 Pro will cost $699; the stand and disc drive are separate

🚨 Still, Sony’s PlayStation hardware has a history of selling out

The PS5 Pro has finally been revealed and pre-orders for Sony’s new console go live on September 26. The actual PS5 Pro release date is November 7, 2024, according to Sony’s lead architect, Mark Cerny, during today’s technical keynote.

Sony’s PlayStation hardware has seen high demand and low supply this generation, with the PSVR 2 PC adapter, PlayStation Portal, and PlayStation Earbuds for PS5 all selling out fast. We expect PS5 Pro, despite its $700 price, to be no different.

PS5 Pro pre-order links (placeholders)

Walmart: PS5 Pro (when it's live)

Amazon: PS5 Pro (when it's live)

Best Buy: PS5 Pro (when it's live)

GameStop: PS5 Pro (when it's live)

Target: PS5 Pro (when it's live)

If you miss out on the PS5 Pro, you’ve come to the best place to find a PlayStation 5 Pro restock. We’ve helped thousands of people secure a PS5 restock, Astro Bot controller, and many more elusive items.

Here’s how to get PS5 Pro restock alerts:

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 Pro in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

We’ve found that Walmart and Best Buy usually have the most stock among the major US retailers, but Sony’s own PlayStation Direct store has become a more reliable source in recent years – hardly a surprise as Sony wants to cut out the middle man.

However, if you’re a Walmart Plus or Amazon Prime member, you’ll probably want to buy a PS5 Pro from your preferred retailer. Amazon does tend to sell out quickest, based on our exclusive data, so bear that in mind.

Why PS5 Pro may sell out despite the high price

It might be tempting to wait until release day, but you’re better off securing a PS5 Pro pre-order if you’re interested in Sony’s new console. PlayStation hardware has been notoriously under-stocked this generation, with Sony often misjudging demand. The only device that didn’t immediately sell out was the PSVR 2, which was more a reflection of how consumers felt about the VR headset, rather than it being in plentiful supply.

PS5 Pro specs: what’s inside Sony’s new console?

Here’s a super quick run-down of what’s inside the $699.99 PS5 Pro as outlined on the PlayStation Blog.

⚙️ 45% faster rendering

🧠 28% faster memory

🎮 Advanced ray-tracing

🤖 AI upscaling

🚀 Game Boost mode for backward-compatible titles

🗄️ 2TB SSD

👏 Astro's Playroom installed

🛜 WiFi 7, VRR & 8K (for real this time)

🙅‍♂️ No disc drive (can be purchased for $79.99)

🤷‍♂️ Vertically stand sold separately (should cost $29.99)

Bookmark these PS5 Pro pre-order links

Walmart: PS5 Pro (when it's live)

Amazon: PS5 Pro (when it's live)

Best Buy: PS5 Pro (when it's live)

GameStop: PS5 Pro (when it's live)

Target: PS5 Pro (when it's live)

Up next: PSP 2: price, expected release date, and everything you need to know

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.