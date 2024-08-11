The Astro Bot PS5 controller restock news you’ve been waiting to hear (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Astro Bot controller is Sony’s latest limited-edition PS5 DualSense and the most unique, so it’s no surprise that pre-orders for it sold out instantly on Friday, August 9. There’s hope in case you’re eager to find an Astro Bot controller restock.

Sony is very likely to have more Astro Bot controller pre-order opportunities between now and when it ships on September 6. We know this because that happened with its limited-edition Spider-Man and God of War Ragnarok PS5 controllers in the past.

Here’s how to get Astro Bot PS5 controller restock alerts:

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the Astro Bot controller in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Get Astro Bot PS5 controller restock alerts from us (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Astro Bot PS5 controller restock stores

Walmart and Best Buy usually have the most inventory among major US retailers, but it’s always worth checking Sony’s own PlayStation Direct, too, just in case it gets preferential treatment. Sony would rather make $80 directly from consumers in the United States than offer a cut to Walmart, Target, Amazon, and GameStop.

According to our exclusive data, the retailer that sold out of the Astro Bot controller most quickly was Amazon. Many of my X followers noted that they didn’t even see the pre-order go live, whereas Best Buy lasted a few minutes.

Sony’s PS5 hardware is still strained

The Shortcut is also running a PSVR 2 PC adapter restock guide, another hot new PlayStation accessory that’s become impossible to find in stock. According to our reporting, the PSVR 2 headset accessory is even harder to find at US stores.

We helped people find Sony’s PS5 remote player accessory with PlayStation Portal restock tracking, and who can forget the PS5 restock chaos? Gaming hardware from Sony has become hard to come by. There’s low inventory and high demand.

That could spell trouble later this year when the expected PS5 Pro pre-orders begin and next year when the rumored PSP 2 may be announced by Sony. It seems as if the only hardware that stayed readily in stock was PSVR 2 when it launched in February 2023. It was only last week, when Sony discounted its PS5 VR headset by $200, that we saw PSVR 2 sales soar by 2,000%, according to our exclusive reporting.