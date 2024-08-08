Sony has finally enabled PC support for PSVR 2, but you’ll need to get your hands on the elusive PSVR 2 PC adapter.

Frustratingly, this has become all too common with new PlayStation 5 accessories – and could happen to the rumored PS5 Pro this fall and maybe the PSP 2 handheld next year, given Sony’s unfortunate track record. The adapter is already hard to find and unavailable from most major retailers. We’ll update this article when that changes.

PSVR 2 PC adapter restock locations

The PSVR 2 hasn’t exactly flown off the shelves – though a recent discount saw PSVR 2 sales surge over 2,000%. It suggests Sony has misjudged demand or hasn’t shipped enough units, something we saw with the PlayStation Portal restock.

Either way, we’re here to help you snag a PSVR 2 PC adapter, and you’ll find quick links to all the possible retailers below. Check back regularly to see whether the adapter has been restocked and follow Matt Swider on X for the latest updates.

Remember, you’ll need to purchase a DisplayPort cable compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, which is sold separately. Considering the PSVR 2 PC adapter costs $59.99, it’s disappointing that Sony doesn’t include one in the box.

Walmart: Display Port cables

Before you rush out to buy the PSVR 2 PC adapter, it’s also worth noting that many of the PlayStation VR2’s features won’t work when connected to a PC. Some of the best parts of the PSVR 2 like HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback are disabled when playing VR games on PC, which is a real shame.

You’ll also need to ensure your PC meets these minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)

RAM/memory: 8 GB or more

GPU/graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required) / NVIDIA RTX series / AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

DisplayPort/DisplayPort 1.4: (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port)

USB: Direct connection only

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later For the best performance, Sony recommends using an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or later GPU, or an AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later GPU.

Still, being able to access Steam VR and games like Half-Life: Alyx may be enough of a reason for some of you to part ways with $59.99. After all, Sony hasn’t delivered the embarrassment of PSVR 2 game riches that many of us hoped for, though there is a growing list of PSVR 2 games you can play sitting down if the headset makes you feel sick.

The PSVR 2 PC adapter also helps soften the headset’s $549 price, as you won’t need to buy a PS5 console anymore. You’ll miss out on top PSVR 2 games like Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village, and Horizon Call of the Mountain, but there are far more titles to enjoy on PC – if you can get hold of a PSVR 2 PC adapter, that is. Yes, it’s like the PS5 restock chaos all over again.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.