There’s good news if you’re desperate for a PlayStation Portal restock right now and looking to find Sony’s PS5 remote player in stock just before Black Friday. Stores like Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon are currently sold out of the “second screen” handheld, reminding us of the PS5 restock drama that helped The Shortcut display its unrivaled expertise on tracking when and where the console was in stock. The new PlayStation Portal will be easier to buy next week, according to our reliable sources.

PlayStation Portal restock links

Specifically, a PlayStation Portal restock should happen on November 22, 2023 at 12pm ET. Walmart was one of the few North American retailers that didn’t launch a sale of the PS Portal on the day the remote player came out. Amazon and Best Buy launched their inventory, albeit a limited amount of PlayStation Portal units.

Walmart PlayStation Portal restock

It’s safe to assume that Walmart may be holding back stock of PlayStation Portal until Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at noon, and could lock sales behind its Walmart+ membership. While it hasn’t been officially announced, Walmart did this same exact thing when the PS5 console was difficult to find in stock.

What’s interesting is that Walmart pulled its retail sales page for the Sony PlayStation Portal. That’s right, a landing page doesn’t even exist anymore, according to The Shortcut’s tracking data (we saved the link for when it pops back up). So while it’s not official a part of the Walmart+ sales push on November 22, there’s a very good chance that it’ll suddenly appear to attract new subscribers.

Target PlayStation Portal restock

Target usually has PlayStation products on sale in the mornings, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out of the Sony “PSP” handheld between 7am to 8am ET. Like Walmart, Target may be using the PlayStation Portal to lure customers to its online store. Target favors online purchases of rare products, according to our PS5 restock experience. This avoids people from coming into physical Target store locations when hard-to-find products are not in stock.

The best advice we can give you about Target is what for the Matt Swider Twitter/X notification about when and where to find the PlayStation Portal in stock and, when checking out online for in-store pickup, try different store locations in your area. Oftentimes PlayStation consoles and PS5 accessories are sold out at your closest location, while bigger stores a but further away receive more inventory.

Amazon PlayStation Portal restock

Amazon did launch a bunch of PlayStation Portal sales on November 15, when Sony launched its PS5-required handheld. But there’s good reason to believe that the online retailer is holding back on its full inventory. Amazon is known to boldly tie sales of its most rare products to Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

It’s pretty clever. If Amazon makes PlayStation Portal available to buy between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, customers will be quick to check out with the handheld – and everything else in their shopping cart. This was a huge win for Amazon during the PS5 and Xbox Series X drought in 2021 and 2022. Expect nothing different since the PlayStation Portal is showing signs of being sold out for the remainder of 2023.

Best Buy PlayStation Portal restock

Unlike other US retailers, Best Buy hasn’t been holding back on PlayStation Portal sales, and that means it is launching the inventory it receives from Sony almost right away. The last times that The Shortcut was able to track PS Portal sales at Best Buy was November 16 and November 17 – so far we haven’t seen any restocks today, November 18. But that could change at any moment.

This means that, aside from today, a weekend, Best Buy has had PlayStation Portal in stock every day since the PS5 remote player has launched. There’s a good chance that Best Buy is going to have another PlayStation Portal restock next week while its supply chain catches up over the weekend (this is exactly how it worked when the PlayStation 5 restocks happened).

Sony Direct PlayStation Portal restock

Sony Direct was the one reliable retailer for PlayStation Portal for a period of time. In fact, when pre-orders launched, the official Sony store was the only place to reserve the PS5 Portal. It initially shut out online retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Like we began to see with the PS5 Slim and PS5 Digital initially, Sony would rather sell to PlayStation customers directly and seems to be hogging inventory.

Well, you know when Sony Direct is out of stock, PlayStaton Portal supply is limited. Still, it’s worth checking Sony Direct daily, as the company would love to sell the PS5 accessories to you without involving other online retailers.