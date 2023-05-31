The PlayStation Earbuds will excite a lot of PS5 gamers because of Sony’s pedigree when it comes to audio products and wireless earbuds, including the well-regarded Sony WF-1000XM4.

Announced alongside the Sony Project Q at the PlayStation Showcase, the PlayStation Earbuds for PS5 promise to bring all the benefits of wireless earbuds that consumers already enjoy, albeit with audio fine-tuned for the needs of gamers.

The PlayStation-branded wireless earbuds can be used with PS5 and PC, and feature a “new wireless technology developed by SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment)”, which will deliver lossless audio with low latency.

Sony promised it will deliver more details “in the months” ahead, but we can make some educated guesses about what the PlayStation Earbuds will offer when they release at some point this year.

PlayStation Earbuds price analysis

The PlayStation Earbuds are likely to cost between $99 to $199. The PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset launched at a budget-friendly $99, and Sony’s WF-1000XM4s cost $199.

Considering the PlayStation Earbuds come with a charging case, support lossless audio, and may feature noise-canceling (though this hasn’t been confirmed), I expect they’ll cost closer to $199.99.

Sony recently released the Sony INZONE H9 for $299 which was aimed more at PC players than PS5 gamers. Hopefully, Sony doesn’t price its PlayStation Earbuds at $299, which would be more than Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and may make them a hard sell.

PlayStation Earbuds specs

We’ll have to wait a little longer before we know more about the PlayStation Earbuds’ specs. However, we already know they’ll use a new wireless technology to deliver “outstanding sound quality while you’re playing” via lossless audio and they can also connect simultaneously to your smartphone via Bluetooth – a feature that I love to see.

In terms of battery life, our best point of comparison is the Sony XM4s. They offer eight hours of play and the case can supply a further 16 hours of charge. While it remains to be seen what the PlayStation Earbuds will offer, anything less than at least six hours of playtime per charge would admittedly be disappointing.

The wireless earbuds also come with a sleek charging case, though it doesn’t look like the most pocketable design compared to other competing products on the market. That’s not a deal breaker by any means, as many may just use the PlayStation Earbuds while at home.

PlayStation Earbuds release date

The PlayStation Earbuds are due to release sometime this year, likely towards the holidays. It makes sense that Sony would want to drop new hardware in time for Christmas or Black Friday, particularly if they launch alongside Sony’s Project Q – its Remote Play streaming device that lets you play PS5 games over Wi-Fi.

PlayStation Earbuds pre-order date

Pre-orders tend to happen months in advance, so it’s likely the PlayStation Earbuds pre-order date could be between September and October. Sony provided plenty of time between the DualSense Edge and PSVR 2 releases for pre-orders, however, we’ll have to wait and see whether Sony will use its official PlayStation Store to sell the device exclusively at launch.

Sony has veered towards selling its products directly for a timed period, before opening up sales to other retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. While that ensures Sony can maximize its profits on early adopters, it does have a happen of stunting sales in the long term.

Should you buy the PlayStation Earbuds?

If you’re not a fan of over-ear headsets or want something that you can take with you on your commute, the PlayStation Earbuds will be an attractive proposition. The fact they promise to deliver lossless audio will also please audiophiles who care about quality, and the PS5 branding means they won’t look out of place with the best PS5 accessories.

Like anything, the price will be crucial, but the demand for a pair of wireless earbuds designed for PlayStation is certainly there and means the PlayStation Earbuds could become one of the best PS5 headsets.