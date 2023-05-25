Sony PS5 console next to its new Project Q handheld. (Credit: Sony)

Sony Project Q is the big PlayStation Showcase surprise, offering gamers a glimpse at a new DualSense-with-a-screen handheld that can play PlayStation 5 console games via Remote Play – and now we have rumors about its price, specs and release date.

Project Q is a handheld gaming device that requires Wi-Fi for Remote Play and a PlayStation 5 console. It won’t play games natively like the 2005’s PlayStation Portable or 2012’s PS Vita handheld consoles – the late 2023-bound Project Q taps into Sony’s streaming service instead. Right now, though, this handheld won’t utilize cloud gaming via 5G.

Sony Project Q price analysis

The Project Q price is rumored to be between $199 and $299, although Sony didn’t officially announce how much it will cost at its PlayStation Showcase event. In fact, we don’t expect the final Project Q price soon – it’ll be coming later this year.

Project Q will be more expensive than buying a $100 PlayStation Edition Backbone One controller attachment for iOS devices – or the Android BackBone One that just launched this week. We know this because the officially licensed DualSense-themed smartphone accessory doesn’t come with a screen, while Project Q has an 8-inch screen wedged in between two halves of a DualSense controller.

Because Project Q doesn’t handle games natively and relies on Sony’s Remote Play feature, it doesn’t have to be as robust or pricey as something like the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally. That’s good news for undercutting the competition, but bad news for anyone who wants to play PS5 games on the go outside of reliable Wi-Fi.

Project Q specs

There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to the Project Q specs. But we know that it will have an 8-inch LCD HD screen and have all of the buttons and features of the PS5 DualSense wireless controller. You’ll be able to stream compatible games from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.

📺 Display: 8-inch HD LCD screen

🗓️ Release: Late 2023

💰 Price: $199 - $299 (rumored)

🎮 Controller layout: DualSense

📶 Connections: PS5 and WiFi for Remote Play required

Yes, those are the few Sony Project Q specs so far. There’s a lot we don’t know, including the chipset behind this handheld and the battery life. All of this matters and so do the Wi-Fi specs that were only briefly touched on by President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan.

Project Q should work outside your home, but your experience will vary greatly depending on your Wi-Fi connection. You’ll be able to stream games from a PS5 via Wi-Fi, and your console will have to be in Rest Mode so it can be activated remotely. While this provides a pseudo-portable PS5 experience, it isn’t the same as playing on something like a Nintendo Switch OLED.

Games will need to be installed on the PS5 console to get them to work on Project Q via Remote Play, according to Sony’s fine print, and PSVR 2 games won’t work on the handheld (for obvious reasons). The good news is all of your PS Plus free games should work, and come cheap if you grabbed our PlayStation Plus discount code.

So far, Sony is labeling Project Q as a PS5 accessory along with new PS5 wireless earbuds, so this may not be the PlayStation Portable 2023 you’ve been waiting for. It’s one of three major PS5 hardware additions this year, joining the PSVR 2 headset and PS5 DualSense Edge controller.

Sony Project Q has all of the buttons and features of a PS5 DualSense controller – only an HD screen is wedged in the middle. (Credit: Sony)

Project Q release timing

Sony did offer a release window for Project Q: later in 2023. That’s rather vague, but I suspect that Project Q will be released right before Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November. For reference, the Black Friday date is November 24, 2023. The ideal time frame is going to be between September and October.

Sony doesn’t want to launch too early before production of the Project Q handheld can meet the demand – it doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes of the PS5 restock saga. But it’s also going to want to give PS5 gamers a reason to buy a new device in the weeks and months leading up to Christmas 2023.

We’ll have more Sony Project Q news as Sony continues to release information about its price and specs. New PlayStation hardware is always exciting, although Sony has a lot of competition and needs to price this thing correctly if it wants to drive demand.