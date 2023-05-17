It’s official – Sony is hosting a PlayStation Showcase on May 24 that will provide our best look yet at what’s coming to PS5 and PSVR 2.

Sony has said the showcase will run slightly over an hour, which suggests we’ll see a lot of deep dives and announcements.

Sony has also promised a glimpse of several new creations from PlayStation Studios, so we might see some new IP or updates on upcoming PS5 games of 2023 like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We’ll also see announcements from third-party studies and indie creators.

How to watch the PlayStation Showcase

The PlayStation Showcase takes place on Wednesday, May 24, at 1 pm PT / 12 pm ET / 9 pm GMT / 10 pm CET. You can watch the show on YouTube or Twitch.

It sounds like it will be well worth tuning in to the PlayStation Showcase, particularly if you’re a PSVR 2 owner. Sony has been quiet in terms of game announcements for its PS5 headset, so hopefully it can convince us it hasn’t forgotten about the peripheral and shows off some PSVR 2 games for players to get excited for.

PlayStation 5 owners will also be eagerly anticipating any reveals from PlayStation Studios, which are often responsible for producing the best PS5 games. A new IP would be particularly welcome, or maybe a sequel to something like Ghost of Tsushima also wouldn’t go a miss.

Prior rumors have suggested that Metal Gear Solid could headline the new PS5 Showcase, and it could be joined by another Konami franchise in Castlevania. We already know PS5 is getting Silent Hill 2 as a timed exclusive.

Either way, we don’t have long to wait to see what the future of PlayStation holds.