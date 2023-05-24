If you’ve been interested in the Backbone One PlayStation Edition smartphone controller but own an Android device, your wait is finally over.

As announced on the PlayStation Blog, Backbone has launched an Android version of its popular controller, which closely matches the materials, colors, and finishes of Sony’s PS5 DualSense wireless controller.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is the ideal solution for those who use Remote Play on PS5, and it also works wonderfully with other mobile games like Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty: Mobile.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Backbone One PlayStation Edition

🙌 Backbone has launched an Android version of its PlayStation Edition controller

👍 It mimics the style and finish of the PS5 DualSense and is ideal for Remote Play

☁️ You can also play other mobile titles and use it for Xbox Cloud Gaming

💰 The Backbone One PlayStation Edition costs $99.99

Best Buy: Backbone One PS Edition

Best Buy: Backbone One Android

Additionally, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition includes an app that lets you launch all your games from a single home screen and capture gameplay at a crisp 1080p 60fps.

The smartphone controller also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, doesn’t need to be charged, and offers the lowest latency of any mobile phone gamepad, according to Backbone.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition for Android costs the same as the iOS version, as you might expect, at $99.99. There’s also a version that mimics the Xbox controller button layout for the same price if you’re not fussed about the pad looking like a PS5 accessory and want to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming.

If you’re tired of being tied to the TV, then, the Backbone One offers a great way to experience the best PS5 games around the home.