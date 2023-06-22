We’re still waiting for the Sony Project Q price, but it’s likely to be around $199 to $299, according to reports and our own analysis. And it seems like Microsoft agrees with that figure.

Microsoft believes the PS5 handheld that lets you stream the best PS5 games using Remote Play will be less than $300 when it launches sometime this year.

As spotted by Axios’s Stephen Totillo on Twitter, the finding in Microsoft’s ongoing dispute with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over its Activision Blizzard acquisition says, “Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300.”

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Project Q price prediction

💰 Microsoft believes the Project Q PS5 handheld will be less than $300

🤔 We’re still waiting for Sony to reveal the price but it’s tipped to be between $199 and $299

🎮 The Sony Project Q lets your play PS5 games using remote play

☁️ Cloud streaming may also come to the device in the future

From what we’ve seen of the Sony Project Q so far, a price of $299.99 would be a hard sell for many. The device is fairly limited, but sports a 1080p LCD display and includes all the features of the PS5 DualSense: adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

The Sony Project Q’s battery life is also reportedly only three to four hours, which makes it worse that the PS5 DualSense Edge controller and far worse than the 2019 Switch and Switch OLED.

There are other devices out there that do more, which is why I said don’t buy the Sony Project Q when it was revealed, but it may also benefit from PS5 cloud streaming in the future, making the handheld a little less useless.

Sony has said it will share more information on the Project Q PS5 handheld in the coming months and it’s due out at the end of the year. We should also additional details about the PlayStation Earbuds for PS5, which are also due out this year.