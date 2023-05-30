I’ve already said don’t buy the Sony Project Q PS5 handheld for a myriad of reasons, but it sounds like my concerns about the streaming device’s battery life were spot on.

A new report from Insider Gaming asserts that the Sony Project Q battery life will only last around three to four hours between charges. That’s less than the PS5 controller battery life, which lasts around six to eight hours depending on the game you’re playing.

It’s also worse than the PS5 DualSense Edge controller, which gives you around six hours of playtime at best, despite costing $199.99.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Sony Project Q battery life

🔋 Rumors about the Sony Project Q battery’s life are disappointing

🤦‍♂️ The handheld will apparently last between three to four hours before needing to be charged

📆 PlayStation Project Q is due to release this year

💰 We’re still waiting for a price, though it’s tipped to be at least $199.99

The rumor about Project Q’s battery life doesn’t exactly help sell a device that has already been chastised for its polarizing design, lack of functionality compared to other handhelds, and potentially high price point.

It also means the Project Q will need to be charged more than the Nintendo Switch, a fully-fledged console, and not just a streaming device. The 2019 Switch and Switch OLED last around 4.5 to nine hours, and the Switch Lite lasts between three and seven hours.

Again, the Sony Project Q uses Remote Play to stream the best PS5 games to the handheld, which also supports the unique features of the DualSense like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

However, for a device that is essentially just an 8-inch screen slapped in between Sony’s PS5 gamepad, you’d expect it to at least have a decent battery life.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Project Q will continue Sony’s disappointing trend of releasing accessories that skimp on battery life. Check out the best PS5 accessories if you’re looking to get more out of your PlayStation 5.