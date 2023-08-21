Gamescom 2023 kicks off on August 23, and the Germany-based event is set to bring plenty of fresh gaming news and announcements for fans to enjoy.

The fun begins with a two-hour live stream called Opening Night Live, hosted by The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest’s Geoff Keighley.

Last year’s show featured more than 40 games and was watched by millions of people worldwide. Expect plenty of blockbuster announcements during this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, then, and more than a few surprises.

How to watch Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live 📺

Broadcasted live from Cologne, Germany, Gamescom Opening Night Live is where all of the biggest announcements at Gamescom will take place. The show takes place on Tuesday, August 22 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST.

You can watch the show on The Game Awards YouTube Channel, and it’s also embedded directly below. Gamescom Opening Night Live will also broadcast on Twitch and X if you’d prefer to watch it there.

What can we expect to see at Opening Night Live? 👀

Gamescom Opening Night Live promises to deliver a mix of trailers for games that have already been announced as well as some world premier exclusives. Host Geoff Keighley has already moved to temper expectations, however, telling VGC: “This year’s ONL is less about announcing brand new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year”.

These are the games we know will definitely be shown at Gamescom 2023:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Black Myth Wukong

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Crimson Desert

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Fort Solis

Lords of the Fallen

Mortal Kombat 1

Nightingale

Sonic Superstars

We’ll round up all of the announcements after Opening Games Live takes place so you don’t miss a thing.

Gamescom 2023 schedule

Opening Night Live isn’t the only showcase taking place during Gamescom 2023. You can also tune into Future Games Show and Awesome Indies 2023 showcase for even more announcements and reveals. Here’s the full Gamescom 2023 schedule.

Into the Infinite: A Level Infinite Showcase

The Into the Infinite: A Level Infinite Showcase takes place on Wednesday, August 23 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST.

Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023

The Future Games Show at Gamescom returns on Wednesday, August 23 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST and is hosted by Troy Baker (The Last of Us and Death Stranding) and Erika Ishii (Valkyrie - Apex Legends, Destiny 2 and Deathloop). It’ll feature over 50 games and a competition to win a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Awesome Indies 2023

If you love games from independent developers, you won’t want to miss the Awesome Indies 2023 showcase. It takes place on August 23 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 8pm CEST, which rather annoyingly clashes with the Future Games Show. It’ll be broadcast on Gamescom’s official YouTube channel.