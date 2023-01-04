(Credit: The Shortcut)

Our Xbox Series X games 2023 list includes all the confirmed release dates of every upcoming title for Microsoft’s current-gen consoles. We’ve also rounded up the best Xbox Series X games released in 2022, many of which are available on Xbox Game Pass.

If you’re wondering what’s next on the horizon in the year ahead, this Xbox Series X games 2023 list will keep you on top of every upcoming release. And 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Microsoft’s console. Big hitters like Starfield, Redfall, Age of Empires, and Forza Motorsport are all on the way, plus many, many more.

It’s worth noting that all of the games below are also playable on Xbox Series S, so if you own Microsoft’s more affordable console, you’ll still have access to all these great titles, albeit in digital form.

We’ll update this page regularly, so check back for all the latest Xbox Series X games 2023 release dates. Don’t forget to read our best games of 2022 list for a recap of some of the titles you may have missed last year.

Xbox Series X games 2023 list

Want to know what’s coming in 2023? Here are all the Xbox Series X|S games we know are due to release this year. Notable exclusives, such as Starfield, Redfall, and Age of Empires are all on the way to Microsoft’s consoles.

January

🏴‍☠️ One Piece Odyssey - January 14, 2023

🔭 A Space for the Unbound - January 19, 2023

🗿 Colossal Cave - January 19, 2023

🏫 Persona 4 Golden - January 19, 2023

🎧 Persona 3 Portable - January 19, 2023

☀️ Monster Hunter Rise - January 20, 2023

🚀 Dead Space - January 27, 2023

🏛️ Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition - January 31, 2023

February

🧑‍🚀 Deliver Us Mars - February 2, 2023

🏺 Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - February 9, 2023

🧙‍♂️ Hogwarts Legacy - February 10, 2023

💀 Wanted: Dead - February 10, 2023

💕 Wild Hearts - February 21, 2023

💗 Atomic Heart - February 21, 2023

🐲 Like a Dragon: Ishin! - February 21, 2023

🏉 Blood Bowl 3 - February 23, 2023

🫣 Scars Above - February 27, 2023

🌕 Destiny 2: Lightfall - February 28, 2023

🎻 Tales of Symphonia Remastered - February 2023

March

📆 The Day Before - March 1, 2023

🇨🇳 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - March 3, 2023

📸 Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - March 9, 2023

☠️ Skull and Bones - March 9, 2023

✨ Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - March 17, 2023

🧟 Resident Evil 4 - March 24, 2023

April

👋 Meet Your Maker - April 4, 2023

🏝️ Dead Island 2 - April 28, 2023

May

🦈 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - May 26, 2023

June

👊 Street Fighter 6 - June 2, 2023

😈 Diablo IV - June 6, 2023

Spring 2023

🚘 Forza Motorsport - Spring 2023

🚜 Lightyear Frontier - Spring 2023

🚀 Star Trek: Resurgence - Spring 2023

Summer 2023

✨ The Expanse - Summer 2023

TBC 2023

🏺 Age of Empires 4 - TBC 2023

🌐 Atlas Fallen - TBC 2023

🍖 Ark 2 - TBC 2023

🔵 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - TBC 2023

🐒 Black Myth: Wukong - TBC 2023

🐚 Cocoon - TBC 2023

🦸 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - TBC 2023

🥷 Ereban: Shadow Legacy - TBC 2023

📸 Flashback 2 - TBC 2023

🪓 Flintlock - TBC 2023

🛩️ Forever Skies - TBC 2023

🌊 Highwater - TBC 2023

🐛 Hollowknight: Silksong - TBC 2023

🖌️ Layers of Fears - TBC 2023

💍 Lord of the Rings: Gollum - TBC 2023

⚔️ Minecraft Legends - TBC 2023

📦 Moving Out 2 - TBC 2023

🛣️ Open Roads - TBC 2023

😺 Party Animals - TBC 2023

🔒 Ravenlok - TBC 2023

🧛 Redfall - TBC 2023

🌆 Replaced - TBC 2023

⚛️ S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 - TBC 2023

🌠 Starfield - TBC 2023

🕵️ The Last Case of Benedict Fox - TBC 2023

📖 The Plucky Squire - TBC 2023

🐺 The Wolf Among Us 2 - TBC 2023

🔨 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - TBC 2023

Available on Xbox Game Pass on day one

Check out all the Xbox Series X|S games coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Xbox Series X exclusives releasing in 2023

Microsoft may have been light on exclusives in 2022, but that’s all set to change this year. Several exclusive Xbox Series X games are due to release throughout 2023 and they’re all coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. We just need Microsoft to share some solid release dates.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition - January 21

After much demand, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is finally set to conquer Xbox consoles in January. The real-time strategy games have been adapted to work with a controller and we can’t wait to lay siege on our enemies from the comfort of the couch.

Age of Empires 4 - TBC 2023

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition isn’t the only AoE game on the way to Xbox. Age of Empires 4 is also on the way, meaning fans of the series will have plenty of skirmishes to sink their teeth into this year.

Forza Motorsport - TBC 2023

Developer Turn 10’s racing sim looks to offer the generational leap fans were hoping for. With real-time ray tracing on track and a dynamic day and night system, we can’t wait to get behind the wheel in Forza Motorsport.

Starfield - TBC 2023

Will Starfield be able to recreate the success of games like Skyrim and Fallout? Microsoft will be hoping that the next game from Todd Howard delivers in a big way, as fans have been eagerly awaiting the spacefaring first-person RPG ever since its announcement.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 - TBC 2023

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was supposed to release last year, but development has been extremely challenging. The Ukrainian studio has been directly impacted by the war with Russia which continues to affect the game and has already taken the lives of the studio’s employees who volunteered to fight. We’re all rooting for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 to be a success when it releases sometime this year.

Redfall - TBC 2023

Another blockbuster release, Redfall is being developed by Dishonored and Prey creators Arkane Studios. An open-world, co-op FPS, you’ll need to team up with friends to survive a vampire invasion and unravel the mystery behind their appearance.

🏆 Best Xbox Series X games released in 2022

After a fantastic 2021 holiday season, there was a notable lack of marquee releases on Microsoft’s new consoles in 2022. The delay to Starfield didn’t help the situation, but Xbox Game Pass at least plugged the gaps with some great titles.

My favorite games on Xbox Series X|S in 2022 were Tunic and Vampire Survivors. Tunic is like The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past but with a splash of Dark Souls mixed in, while Vampire Survivors is an incredibly addictive game where you collect power-ups and fend off thousands of enemies in a bid to survive. You can download Tunic and Vampire Survivors from Xbox Game Pass, so give them a try if you’re curious.

Here are the best Xbox Series X|S games released in 2022:

💍 Elden Ring - February 25, 2022

🦊 Tunic - March 16, 2022 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

💤 Citizen Sleeper - May 5, 2022 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

🎯 Sniper Elite 5 - May 26, 2022 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

🐢 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shedder’s Revenge - June 16, 2022 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

🥤 Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - June 30, 2022

🌇 As Dusk Falls - July 19, 2022 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

💀 Deathloop - September 20, 2022 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

🐜 Grounded - September 27, 2022 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

🐀 A Plague Tale: Requiem - October 18, 2022 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

🃏 Persona 5 Royale - October 21, 2022 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

🏴‍☠️ Return to Monkey Island - November 8 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

🦇 Vampire Survivors - November 10 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

📕 Pentiment - November 15 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

👽 High on Life - December 14 (available on Xbox Game Pass)

Updated: January 4, 2023