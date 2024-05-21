(Credit: Ninja Theory)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is finally available to players, and it seems like it should deliver a generally enjoyable experience. The game was first shown off during the Xbox Series X’s original announcement in 2019 and promised to be a visual showcase for the hardware.

While it hasn’t achieved the critical acclaim some may have hoped, Hellblade 2 is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 81 after 66 reviews. That’s the same score as the first game received back in 2017.

It seems like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has split critics between those who are invested in the story and cinematic experience to those who want to see more gameplay improvements. Either way, it looks like it’s worth checking out for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, who can play the game on PC, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

Eurogamer gave Hellblade 2 a perfect score, saying: “Hellblade 2 continues Senua's story with grace, confidence, surprising brutality and thundering conviction.”

Eurogamer wasn’t the only outlet that felt Ninja Theory’s highly anticipated sequel was worthy of full marks. XboxEra also awarded the game a perfect score and said, “Despite the backing of a company as large and as well-funded as Microsoft, Ninja Theory have, in my opinion, nurtured their independent spirit and kept it well and truly alive in every facet. It's brutal. It's breath-taking. It's brilliant. If this is ‘Independent AAA’, sign me up for more.”

GamesRadar+ felt the same, saying, “Haunting, confrontational, and deeply cathartic all at once, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is a stunning feat of video game art. Ninja Theory doesn't tiptoe around its heavy themes but welcomes them with well-honed empathy, tempered by an even keener creative edge this time around to deliver an unforgettable narrative adventure experience that's hard to watch, yet harder to turn away from.”

Several well-respected sites like Game Informer gave Hellblade 2 a 9 out of 10. Game Informer said, “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II’s conclusion ends on another strong note, and despite my initial reservations about continuing Senua’s story, I walked away happy to see her conquer new monsters, both literal and metaphorical. I’m pleased Ninja Theory avoided the temptation to blow up this formula into something far bigger than needed – this isn’t Xbox’s God of War; it’s a better Hellblade. The first game is a famous example of not needing to be fun in the traditional sense to be engaging. This sequel sprinkles more broadly appealing thrills while retaining the thoughtful storytelling and artistry few triple-A games possess.”

However, the game’s Metacritic score is pulled down by less favorable reviews from outlets such as GameSpot.

GameSpot said, “Based on its new naming convention, the use of ‘saga’ in Hellblade 2's title, and Microsoft's acquisition of developer Ninja Theory following the success of Senua's Sacrifice, it seems as if Hellblade is slated to be a series as well as a staple in Xbox's first-party lineup. That said, at this point, I don't exactly understand where the series is headed, if not to the box office. There are plenty of games that prove games can be art, but as some studios lean harder into proving that in one specific way that cribs from Hollywood, we're seeing some games that feel afraid of being games. With too much focus on cinematics and too little on creating an experience that is engaging, Senua's Saga fails to reach the same highs as its predecessor – even if it does look stunning whilst trying.”

Judging from the reviews, those who enjoyed the first game will probably find plenty to love about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. But many will be concerned about developer Ninja Theory’s future as a whole if the game isn’t deemed a success by Microsoft.

Microsoft recently shut down four studios that were part of Bethesda, including Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin which made Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall, respectively. Gamers will be hoping that Ninja Theory doesn’t succumb to the same fate, but the best way to ensure that doesn’t happen is to go out and give Hellblade 2 a try.

