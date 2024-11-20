(Credit: GSC Game World)

👍 Stalker 2 has a Metacritic score of 76 after 35 critic reviews

👎 The game has 51% positive reviews, 23% mixed and 3% negative

😢 It’s been developed over seven years amid a pandemic and a war

📆 The game is out on Xbox Series X|S and PC today, November 20

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has received mixed reviews from critics, but it’s a miracle the game has even launched. Developed by Ukranian studio GSC Game World, the studio has had to work on the game amid a war and off the back of the pandemic.

That seems to have been reflected in the technical state of the game, which seems to be littered with bugs, glitches and performance issues. However, it seems like a diamond in the rough, with many reviewers still praising and seeing the potential that lies within.

The game is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 76 after 35 critic reviews, which means it’s still received favorable marks overall. Here’s what some outlets has to say about Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Hardcore Gamer is the only site to give Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl a perfect score, saying “Stalker 2 is a labor of love and the best type of sequel one could hope for. While many long-running franchises have strayed from their roots in an (often misguided) attempt to appeal to as many players as possible, Stalker 2 knows its core audience well and delivers exactly the type of game we were hoping for.”

Game Rant were also fans of the survival shooter, and said: “Overall, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is truly something special. It's not perfect, but it manages to succeed in some major areas that many other games fall short in. Its open world is one of the best I've been in for quite some time, but its morally gray choice-driven narrative is also something worth writing home about, with the immense amount of player power it offers.

“Stalker 2's combat is challenging and exciting, and there is almost never a dull moment as players explore the Zone. So long as players can look past some of its blemishes that are arguably overshadowed by its best features, they'll find a memorable and worthwhile experience in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.”

GameSpot also enjoyed Stalker 2, saying: “Stalker 2 is notably flawed in a few areas, yet these shortcomings tend to dissipate when a compelling, non-linear quest goes awry thanks to an unforeseen element forcing you into a frantic shootout. This unpredictability and the way its various systems interact to create anomalous stories sets Stalker 2 apart. Throw in a beguiling world and the fascinating mysteries hidden within, and it's difficult not to fall under its enticing spell.”

But many outlets like VGC and GamesRadar+ couldn’t see past the game’s problems. VGC said: “Stalker 2 could be a great game in a few years, but what's presented at launch is a technical mess that doesn't capitalise on its best ideas. Compelling side stories and a brilliant setting do a lot of the heavy lifting, but at launch Stalker 2 isn't an adventure we'd fully recommend embarking on,” and GamesRadar+ wrote: “For fans of hardcore shooters or punishing post-apocalypse games, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is truly incomparable. Unfortunately, due to a litany of bugs, it's the greatest game you shouldn't play right now. Give it some time, and this will be one of the best survival experiences you'll ever play – but until then, only the series' biggest fans should take the plunge.”

While Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl might not be the critical success some Xbox fans may have been hoping for, there’s clearly a good game here – if you can look past the technical issues. It’s also a game that might be better returning to at a later date, once many of the problems present at launch have been resolved.

The game is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and it’s free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

