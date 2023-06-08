(Credit: Summer Game Fest)

With E3 officially canceled and unlikely to return, Summer Game Fest has once again stepped in to deliver all the latest gaming news and announcements that players expect. The show begins with the main event, Summer Game Fest Live, which will feature several world premieres, unexpected announcements, and some fascinating glimpses of games we’re already super excited about.



Here’s everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest, including how to watch, what to expect, and the full schedule so you don’t miss a thing.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 🌞

The main Summer Game Fest show takes place on today, June 8, and airs at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST.

The show is expected to last roughly two hours, which is plenty of time to whet the appetite of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC gamers about what’s to come in the months ahead.

You can watch the show directly from the YouTube embed below, or via the Summer Game Fest website and Twitch channel.

Summer Game Fest schedule and start times ⌚

There’s more than just one show during Summer Game Fest. Along with the main event, there are also conferences from Devolver Digital, Netflix, and Xbox and Bethesda to look forward to as well as many more.

Check out the full Sumer Game Fest schedule events so you don’t miss a thing.

Summer Game Fest

When: June 8

Time: 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

Day of Devs

When: June 8

Time: 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST / 12am CEST (June 9)

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

Devolver Digital

When: June 8

Time: 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST / 12am EST (June 9)

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

Access-Ability Summer Showcase

When: June 9

Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

Tribeca Games Spotlight

When: June 9

Time: 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube

Future of Play

When: June 10

Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

Wholesome Direct

When: June 10

Time: 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

When: June 10

Time: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

OTK Games Expo

When: June 10

Time: 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST

Where to watch: Twitch

Xbox Games Showcase/Starfield Direct

When: June 11

Time: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

PC Gaming Show

When: June 11

Time: 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

Ubisoft Forward

When: June 12

Time: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

Capcom Showcase

When: June 12

Time: 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST / 12am CEST

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

Xbox Games Showcase Extended

When: June 13

Time: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST

Where to watch: YouTube, Twitch

RGG Summit Summer

When: June 15

Time: 8pm PT / 11pm ET / 4am BST (June 16) / 5am CEST (June 16)

Where to watch: TBD

What will we see at Summer Game Fest? 👀

Summer Game Fest is set to last almost two hours and will include a number of world premieres. We already know some of the games we’ll see, however. Mortal Kombat 1 will be shown, as well as more gameplay from EA’s Immortals of Aveum, which was seen at the PlayStation Showcase.

We’re also going to see more of Alan Wake 2 and will get a first look at the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion, which stars Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba. We’ll round up all of the announcements here after the show.

Why should you watch Summer Game Fest? 🤔

If you’re interested in the next wave of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC games, the Summer Game Fest is a great way to find out what’s coming next. It’s always fun to be part of the excitement and fervent conversations that take place, too, and there are usually more than a few surprises that get tongues wagging.

Last updated: June 8, 2023