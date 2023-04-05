NurPhoto / Getty Images

The Nintendo Switch OLED price is $349.99 MSRP, however, there are stores in the US where you can buy the Nintendo console for less. Savings are available through Walmart and GameStop, particularly if you’re happy to purchase the console pre-owned or “open box.”

The Switch OLED tends to go on sale around Black Friday or during Amazon Prime Day, and it’s a great second console if you’ve already scored a PS5 restock or finally got the Xbox Series X price you were after.

Nintendo Switch OLED price drop

The Nintendo Switch OLED price at Walmart is the best pick at $16.34 off. If you want to shop at GameStop, brand new, the Nintendo Switch OLED price is still $349.99 but refurbished models are available for as low as $319.99 – that’s a saving of $30. If you’re looking for a factory-sealed model, the Nintendo video system at Walmart is the best choice.

Nintendo Switch OLED prices

These Nintendo Switch OLED prices don’t stay static for long. Amazon prices can vary but any price drops don’t last long. Thankfully the console is easier to buy as it was regularly sold out when it first launched.

So far these are the best Nintendo Switch OLED prices, as no official price drop is likely in the near future, especially as the console continues to sell like hotcakes. Not even Amazon Prime Day deals gave us a discount in July 2022. We also only saw a tempting Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals bundle on the regular Switch that included Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

If you’re not sure which Switch model is for you, read our Nintendo Switch vs Switch OLED comparison.

You have to imagine that some people returned the Switch OLED Model to GameStop and Amazon. So, consoles listed in either “very good” or “excellent” condition are likely “open box” and will save you money.

Nintendo Switch OLED restock

We’ve seen Nintendo Switch OLED restock regularly in 2023 at most stores, with the console available through Amazon, GameStop, Target and some Best Buy stores on and off.

Nintendo Switch OLED price: white vs red-blue

The more popular white Nintendo Switch OLED model has actually become easier to find in stock for $349.99 than the Neon Red and Neon Blue Switch OLED. That’s a good thing considering search data suggest the white version has been twice as popular since its launch.

However, it appears Nintendo is producing more Neon Red and Blue models, much like it did when it first launched the first Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors, which included a gray option.

Nintendo Switch OLED price forecast

The fact that the Nintendo Switch OLED price has dropped in 2023 – even as a used console – is a good sign for consumers. It means demand for the new Switch has decreased dramatically since its peak popularity during Black Friday.

Nintendo has continued to release special edition versions of the Nintendo Switch OLED console, including a Splatoon 3 OLED and a Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch.

Still, the Switch OLED at up to $30 off seems like a wiser investment right now, unless you can hold out for official Nintendo Switch 2 news which always appears to be in the offing.