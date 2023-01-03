(Credit: The Shortcut)

Nintendo has released a grand total of 18 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors to date, excluding special editions that came out solely in Japan.

While many color combinations are tricky to find today or were released alongside some of the best Nintendo Switch games, it’s fun to look back at all the Joy-Con controllers that have graced our shelves since the Switch’s release in March 2017.

The Joy-Con remains one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy, and having different color combinations lets you personalize the console to your liking.

Unfortunately for collectors, the vast majority of special edition Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors are locked to limited edition bundles, meaning you can only get them if you picked up another Switch console. Joy-Con colors such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 3 pairs couldn’t be bought separately, either, much to the chagrin of me and many others.

Nevertheless, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit all the Joy-Con colors released thus far. I’ve even taken the time to rank my personal favorites.

If you’re a PS5 or Xbox Series X owner, we’ve also ranked the best PS5 controller colors and Xbox Series X controller colors that have graced Sony and Microsoft’s consoles.

Standard Joy-Con colors

Nintendo has released eight standard Joy-Con colors so far and I’ve ranked them all based on my subjective opinion. Some of these colors are harder to find than others, and there’s always the option to mix and match to make your Switch look truly unique if you pick up multiple pairs.

Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con ❤️💙

Release Date: March 3, 2017

MSRP: $79.99

The Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con have become an instantly recognizable color combination for the Switch and soon became the default option once Nintendo realized the Gray Joy-Con controllers were nowhere near as popular.

The bright colors sum up the Switch’s playful energy and tone, plus having such distinguishing hues makes local multiplayer a doddle: you’ll never worry about who’s player one or player two.

Best Buy: Neon Red and Blue

GameStop: Neon Red and Blue

Walmart: Neon Red and Blue

White Joy-Con 🤍

Release Date: November 10, 2020

MSRP: Only available with Nintendo Switch OLED console

The White Joy-Con made its debut as one of the variants of the Nintendo Switch OLED, which also comes with the classic Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con if you want something with a little more pop.

While some may find the white color rather boring, I think it helps drive home the fact the OLED model is a luxury upgrade over the standard Switch. They just look classy and more mature than the Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con. Sadly, they can’t be bought separately as of writing and are only available if you buy a Switch OLED console.

Best Buy: White Switch OLED

GameStop: White Switch OLED

Walmart: White Switch OLED

Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con 💚💖

Release Date: July 21, 2017

MSRP: $79.99

The vibrant miss-match of the Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con combine to make a pleasing pair. Nintendo dropped the Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con to coincide with the release of Splatoon 2, and you’ll find the same colored ink during some of the game’s frantic Turf War battles.

Despite releasing in 2017, you can still find the Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con at some retailers, which can’t be said for every Nintendo Switch Joy-Con color on this list. A mirror version is also available where you get a Neon Pink left Joy-Con and a Neon Green right Joy-Con.

Best Buy: Neon Green and Pink

GameStop: Neon Green and Pink

Walmart: Neon Green and Pink

Neon Yellow Joy-Con 💛

Release Date: June 16, 2017

MSRP: $79.99

Unfortunately, the Neon Yellow Joy-Con couldn’t help propel ARMS into the hearts and minds of Switch gamers, as they were released alongside the motion-controlled fighting game back in 2017.

Still, they’re a sight to behold in person and work surprisingly well with other Joy-Con colors if you’re in the habit of mixing things up.

Blue and Neon Yellow Joy-Con 💙💛

Release Date: October 4, 2019

MSRP: $79.99

The Blue and Yellow Joy-Con introduced a darker shade of blue and paired it with the Neon Yellow Joy-Con. This combo goes well together, and the dark blue color is unique to this Joy-Con pairing.

With the Neon Yellow Joy-Con controllers being extremely hard to find, this is probably your best bet if you want at least one controller in Nintendo’s bright yellow hue.

Best Buy: Blue and Neon Yellow

GameStop: Blue and Neon Yellow

Walmart: Blue and Neon Yellow

Neon Purple and Orange Joy-Con 💜🧡

Release Date: October 4, 2019

MSRP: $79.99

We’ve seen the Neon Purple Joy-Con before, but it’s the right Orange Joy-Con that really makes this pair appealing. Like the dark blue in the Joy-Con color above, Orange hasn’t been used in any other combination which makes it pretty special.

Best Buy: Neon Purple and Orange

GameStop: Neon Purple and Orange

Walmart: Neon Purple and Orange

Neon Green Joy-Con 💚

Release Date: October 27, 2019

MSRP: $79.99

While not the Luigi-style green some may have hoped for, the Neon Green Joy-Con is still an eye-catching look. It’s the same color as we saw in the Splatoon 2-inspired Neon Green and Purple Joy-Con combo, but it’s a great option if you like your controllers to match.

The Neon Green Joy-Con was one of the last standard color releases from Nintendo, as the company has moved more towards limited edition Switch console bundles instead of standalone Joy-Con controller releases.

Gray Joy-Con 👍

Release Date: March 3, 2017

MSRP: $79.99

I’ve never been a huge fan of the Gray Joy-Con. While they make a fine canvas for special edition designs, they’re just too drab to be worthy of a higher position in my ranking.

It’s clear that consumers felt the same, as Nintendo eventually phased out the Gray Joy-Con in favor of the ever-popular Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con color, which is now the standard option with every Nintendo Switch bundle.

Best Buy: Gray

GameStop: Gray

Walmart: Gray

Special edition Joy-Con colors

To date, Nintendo has released 10 special edition Joy-Con colors. The majority of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors below came as part of limited edition consoles, and therefore are either no longer available or almost impossible to find.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Joy-Con 🗡️

Release Date: July 16, 2021

MSRP: $79.99

Released to celebrate the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, this regal pair of blue Joy-Con are fit for the hero of Hyrule to wield. Each controller is adorned with an intricate design and the blue and off-blue color scheme works surprisingly well.

While The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD isn’t the most revered game in the series’ long-running history, this pair of Joy-Con will still appeal to collectors and fans of Link’s adventures. What’s more, they’re also still available to buy if you look hard enough, which can’t be said for the majority of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors on this list.

Walmart: Skyward Sword HD

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Joy-Con 🏡

Release Date: March 13, 2020

MSRP: Only available with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console

If Nintendo released the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Joy-Con separately, there’s no doubt they’d top our list of special edition Joy-Con controllers. Unfortunately, the pastel-colored Joy-Con can only be obtained if you bought the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console, which is like gold dust these days.

Unlike some of the other Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors, which tend to repurpose standard colors, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Joy-Con controllers remain unique even after all these years.

Splatoon 3 Joy-Con 🦑

Release Date: November 10, 2020

MSRP: Only available with the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED console

I’ve got a lot of “woomy” in my heart for the Splatoon 3 Joy-Con controllers. The gradient design is a first for any Joy-Con controller design and perfectly encapsulates the chaotic and vibrant nature of the game.

It’s just a shame that these Joy-Con are only available to those who have the clams to purchase the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED console, as they're right up there as some of the best Joy-Con colors Nintendo has ever released.

Walmart: Splatoon 3 OLED

Best Buy: Splatoon 3 OLED

GameStop: Splatoon 3 OLED

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Joy-Con ❤️💜

Release Date: November 10, 2020

MSRP: Only available with the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Nintendo Switch OLED console

Even though Pokémon Scarlet & Violet may have drawn countless criticism from critics and fans alike for the games’ poor performance and graphics, Nintendo at least delivered a striking pair of Joy-Con controllers for collectors to enjoy.

The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Joy-Con was released as part of the limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED console, which has become harder to find as time goes on. If you’re a fan of this design, don’t miss your chance to nab them while you still can.

Walmart: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet OLED

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gray Joy-Con 👊

Release Date: November 2, 2018

MSRP: Only available with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch console

An elegant design that elevates the bland gray Joy-Con color design to the next level, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gray Joy-Con was released as part of a limited edition bundle that included the hit fighting game.

The Joy-Con includes the iconic Smash Bros. logo, which features predominately on the left controller and seeps onto the right. Some may find the design rather understated, but there’s something rather stoic and timeless about this Joy-Con pair.

Super Mario Red Joy-Con 👨🏻‍🔧

Release Date: October 27, 2017

MSRP: $79.99

The Super Mario Red Joy-Con recreates the mustachioed hero’s iconic look to a tee, sporting a deeper shade of red that perfectly matches the portly plumber’s signature color. The Joy-Con rail attachments take things one step further and represent Mario’s denim blue overalls.

The Super Mario Red Joy-Con controllers also come complete with custom straps that sport yellow toggles that look like the buttons on Mario’s overalls. As you might expect, these Mario-styled Joy-Con are extremely hard to find today and were released alongside Super Mario Odyssey.

Pikachu and Eevee Pokémon Let’s Go! Joy-Con ⚡️

Release Date: November 16, 2018

MSRP: Only available with Pokémon Pikachu and Eevee Let’s Go! Nintendo Switch console

Pokémon fans could only get their hands on the Pikachu and Eevee Joy-Con if they bought the Pokémon Let’s Go! Nintendo Switch console, which is now harder to find than a first edition Charizard Pokémon card.

It helps that Pokémon Let’s Go! Pikachu and Pokémon Let’s Go! Eevee were solid entries in the series, but it’s a shame Nintendo didn’t release this fetching pair of controllers separately. Fans would snap them up.

Monster Hunter Rise Joy-Con 🐉

Release Date: April 26, 2021

MSRP: Only available with the Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console

Another pair of limited edition Joy-Con that you could only own by purchasing an entire Nintendo Switch console, the ornate design of the Monster Hunter Rise Joy-Con controllers helps make the drab Gray color look far more appealing.

Monster Hunter Rise is a cracking entry into Capcom’s ever-popular franchise, too, meaning you won’t feel shortchanged if you did commit to picking up the custom Switch console when it is released in April 2021.

Walmart: MH Rise Switch

Fortnite Limited Edition Joy-Con 🚍

Release Date: June 4, 2021

MSRP: Only available with the Fortnite Nintendo Switch console

For a game that includes almost every character from pop culture you can think of, the Fortnite Limited Edition Joy-Con controllers are extremely disappointing.

Aside from the yellow and blue color combination, the most distinctive feature of this understated pair is the small battle bus drawing over the right Joy-Con’s home button. They’re not available to buy separately, either, though the Fortnite Fleet Force Joy-Con below is a reasonable substitute.

Walmart: Fortnite Switch

Fortnite Fleet Force Joy-Con 🍌

Release Date: June 4, 2021

MSRP: $79.99

Unlike most of the special edition Joy-Con controllers, Nintendo did release a pair of Fortnite Joy-Con separate from the console. The design isn’t the same, though, as the colors have been switched. The right Joy-Con is now blue instead of yellow and resembles the banana character, Peely, from the game.

Again, for a title that has so many famous faces and universes all in one place, the Fortnite Fleet Force Joy-Con just seems like a missed opportunity.

We’re bound to see more Joy-Con controller colors released before the end of the Switch’s lifecycle. Should that occur, we’ll update this roundup with any new custom designs and special editions.