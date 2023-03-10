(Credit: Nintendo / The Shortcut)

Mario Day is here once again. Thanks to a shrewd marketing strategy and a calendar date that vaguely resembles the name of Nintendo’s famous plumber, March 10 has transformed into MAR10 Day – a celebration of all things Mario.

For the most part, that consists of heaps of discounts on Mario games and Nintendo accessories. Plenty of retailers are taking part this year, with sales across some of the best Nintendo Switch games (both in physical and digital form), Nintendo Switch consoles and other hardware. Taking the spotlight is a Mario Day-exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle that lets you grab the console plus a Mario game of your choice for cheap.

It looks like Nintendo is putting a little extra vigor into the day this year ahead of the release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie that’s hitting theaters on April 5. If the latest trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat – although, perhaps not as big a treat as some of the discounts below.

Mario Day Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch (Red) + your choice of Mario game

Price: $299.99

Nintendo has released a special Nintendo Switch bundle this Mario Day. It includes a standard Nintendo Switch, two special Joy-Con controllers colored to match the plumber’s classic hue (as opposed to the standard blue and red), and your choice of either Mario Kart 8, New Super Mario Bros. U, or Super Mario Odyssey.

It’s up for $299.99 – the same price as the standard retail Nintendo Switch, effectively handing you a game and some snazzy colored Joy-Cons for free.

If you’re struggling to decide what model of Nintendo’s flagship console is right for you, check out our breakdown of the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED. You can’t go wrong with either, but some may favor the more expensive OLED version.

Walmart: Nintendo Switch (Red)

Best Buy: Nintendo Switch (Red)

Mario Day Nintendo Switch game deals

If you can think of a Nintendo Switch game featuring Mario, you can be pretty sure it’s discounted today, and even games only tangentially related to the plumber have had a price cut. The savings are pretty consistent, with almost every game discounted by $20. Remember, the deals aren’t expected to last beyond today, so don’t dally (although don’t go buying anything you’ll regret).

Super Mario Odyssey

Launch price: $59.99

Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)

Walmart: Super Mario Odyssey

Best Buy: Super Mario Odyssey

Amazon: Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Launch price: $59.99

Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)

Walmart: Mario Kart 8

Best Buy: Mario Kart 8

Amazon: Mario Kart 8

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Launch price: $59.99

Deal price: $29.99 (save $30)

Amazon: Mario + Rabbids

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Launch price: $59.99

Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)

Walmart: Super Mario 3D World

Best Buy: Super Mario 3D World

Amazon: Super Mario 3D World

Super Mario Maker 2

Launch price: $59.99

Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)

Best Buy: Mario Maker 2

Amazon: Mario Maker 2

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Launch price: $59.99

Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)

Walmart: New Super Mario Bros.

Best Buy: New Super Mario Bros.

Amazon: New Super Mario Bros.

Mario Party Superstars

Launch price: $59.99

Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)

Walmart: Mario Party Superstars

Best Buy: Mario Party Superstars

Amazon: Mario Party Superstars

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Launch price: $59.99

Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)

Best Buy: Mario Golf

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Launch price: $59.99

Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)

Walmart: Luigi's Mansion 3

Best Buy: Luigi's Mansion 3

Amazon: Luigi's Mansion 3

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Deluxe

Launch price: $59.99

Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)

Walmart: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze

Best Buy: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze

Mario Day LEGO deals

Mario and chums have made their way to the blocky world of LEGO in the past few years, much to the excitement of kids and grown-up kids alike. The Mushroom Kingdom, Mario in various suits, and even Bowser himself have been turned into bricky form. Most of the Mario LEGO sets are discounted at Best Buy, with some slashed by up to as much as 50%.

Super Mario Bowser's Airship Expansion Set 71391

Launch price: $99.99

Deal price: $49.99

Best Buy: LEGO Bowser's Airship

Super Mario Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set 71407

Launch price: $79.99

Deal price: $63.99

Best Buy: LEGO Frozen Tower

Super Mario Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set 71390

Launch price: $69.99

Deal price: $34.99

Best Buy: LEGO Reznor Knockdown

Super Mario Dorries Beachfront Expansion Set 71398

Launch price: $29.99

Deal price: $15.99

Best Buy: LEGO Dorries Beachfront