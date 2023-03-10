Best Mario Day deals 2023: jump on these super discounts on Mario games and products
Mario Day is here with a whole bunch of Nintendo discounts
Mario Day is here once again. Thanks to a shrewd marketing strategy and a calendar date that vaguely resembles the name of Nintendo’s famous plumber, March 10 has transformed into MAR10 Day – a celebration of all things Mario.
For the most part, that consists of heaps of discounts on Mario games and Nintendo accessories. Plenty of retailers are taking part this year, with sales across some of the best Nintendo Switch games (both in physical and digital form), Nintendo Switch consoles and other hardware. Taking the spotlight is a Mario Day-exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle that lets you grab the console plus a Mario game of your choice for cheap.
It looks like Nintendo is putting a little extra vigor into the day this year ahead of the release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie that’s hitting theaters on April 5. If the latest trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat – although, perhaps not as big a treat as some of the discounts below.
Mario Day Nintendo Switch Deals
Nintendo Switch (Red) + your choice of Mario game
Price: $299.99
Nintendo has released a special Nintendo Switch bundle this Mario Day. It includes a standard Nintendo Switch, two special Joy-Con controllers colored to match the plumber’s classic hue (as opposed to the standard blue and red), and your choice of either Mario Kart 8, New Super Mario Bros. U, or Super Mario Odyssey.
It’s up for $299.99 – the same price as the standard retail Nintendo Switch, effectively handing you a game and some snazzy colored Joy-Cons for free.
If you’re struggling to decide what model of Nintendo’s flagship console is right for you, check out our breakdown of the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED. You can’t go wrong with either, but some may favor the more expensive OLED version.
Mario Day Nintendo Switch game deals
If you can think of a Nintendo Switch game featuring Mario, you can be pretty sure it’s discounted today, and even games only tangentially related to the plumber have had a price cut. The savings are pretty consistent, with almost every game discounted by $20. Remember, the deals aren’t expected to last beyond today, so don’t dally (although don’t go buying anything you’ll regret).
Super Mario Odyssey
Launch price: $59.99
Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Launch price: $59.99
Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Launch price: $59.99
Deal price: $29.99 (save $30)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Launch price: $59.99
Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)
Super Mario Maker 2
Launch price: $59.99
Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Launch price: $59.99
Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)
Mario Party Superstars
Launch price: $59.99
Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)
Mario Golf: Super Rush
Launch price: $59.99
Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Launch price: $59.99
Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Deluxe
Launch price: $59.99
Deal price: $39.99 (save $20)
Mario Day LEGO deals
Mario and chums have made their way to the blocky world of LEGO in the past few years, much to the excitement of kids and grown-up kids alike. The Mushroom Kingdom, Mario in various suits, and even Bowser himself have been turned into bricky form. Most of the Mario LEGO sets are discounted at Best Buy, with some slashed by up to as much as 50%.
Super Mario Bowser's Airship Expansion Set 71391
Launch price: $99.99
Deal price: $49.99
Super Mario Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set 71407
Launch price: $79.99
Deal price: $63.99
Super Mario Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set 71390
Launch price: $69.99
Deal price: $34.99
Super Mario Dorries Beachfront Expansion Set 71398
Launch price: $29.99
Deal price: $15.99
