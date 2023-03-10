(Credit: Universal Pictures)

The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has dropped, giving us another glimpse of the portly plumber on the big screen.

The trailer shows a karting segment on what looks like Rainbow Road, a side-scrolling gag, and a few more glimpses of the main characters – Chris Pratt’s dubious Mario voice included.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Super Mario movie

🎵 The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here

🎻 It gives us a fresh glimpse at the Nintendo mascot and his chums

💪 Look out for the Rainbow Road segment

🎹 The movie releases on April 5

“While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world,” reads the description.

“But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

“With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy; The Queen’s Gambit), Mario taps into his own power.”

Check it out below:

With Mario being the face of Nintendo, and the star of a few of the best Nintendo Switch games, expectations for the film are certainly high. Nintendo’s been dropping a few easter eggs here and there, but it won’t be long before we can see the flick ourselves.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters on April 5, after it was brought forward from its original April 7 premiere date. Combined with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, 2023 is shaping up to be quite the year for supposed children’s movies that are actually sold to adults. You can also buy the official Super Mario Bros. Movie toys – even if they are a bit weird.

I’m not the biggest Mario fan, but the trailers excite me. If nothing else, it looks like writer Matthew Fogel has nicely captured all the key parts of the franchise in a way that works for the film. As the bizarre 1993 Mario movie showed, sometimes sticking to the source material is best.