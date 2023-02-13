Nintendo dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie during Super Bowl LVII – and there are some fun little easter eggs for fans to discover.

The 30-second Super Mario Bros. Movie Super Bowl commercial advertises the brother’s plumbing business and brings back the rap from the 1989 cartoon The Super Mario Bros. Super Show.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Super Mario Bros. advert

🏈 A new Super Mario Bros. Movie advert was shown during Super Bowl LVII

🎤 The ad featured a rap from the 1989 Super Mario Bros. Super Show cartoon

📞 It also contained a website and number for fans to visit and call

🥚 The website and number feature some fun surprises for fans

The end of the ad includes a website and a number to call. Those who call the number 929-556-MARIO will receive a voice message from Luigi, voiced by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Charlie Day. The message reads:

“Thank you for calling Super Mario Bros. Plumbing, it’s-a me, Luigi! And if you need service, please text us at the same number you just called: 929-55-MARIO. That’s 929-556-2746! Message us about any issues wherever you live – a mansion? – and we’ll be sure to text you back right away because at Super Mario Bros. Plumbing we don’t say ‘Lets-a wait’ we say ‘Lets-a go!’.



”Oh, and er, check our website: smbplumbing.com. We’re still working on it so more updates to come. Bye-bye!”

Fans who visit the new smbplumbing.com website will also notice some fun surprises. If you click on the “Call or Text Us at 929-55-Mario” button in the top right-hand corner, you’ll hear the iconic GameCube startup chime. Click on the manhole cover further down the page, and a new poster for the movie can be seen showing Kamek and Bowser.

Click on the “Certified Super!” plunger badge, and you’ll hear the classic Mario power-up sound, while the “As seen on TV” badge plays the Super Mario Kart starting grid countdown.

And there’s more. Click on the “24/7 Emergency Services!” button to hear the classic Mario jumping sound, and if you click the unloaded image icon in the testimonials section you’ll enter a 404 page containing three warp pipes, each with their own sound bytes.

Veteran Nintendo fans will have noticed another nod to the Super Mario Bros. games in the testimonials section, where a review from ‘SpikeIsCool’ reads: “There’s no loyalty w/ Mario and luigi!!! The SUBPAR Mario Bros used to work for me until they decided to break off and start there own business…. they’ll learn their lesson someday….”

Foreman Spike is from the game NES game Wrecking Crew, where both Mario and Luigi made their console debuts before moving onto greater pastures.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits cinemas on April 7, 2023. Check out the full Super Bowl ad below: