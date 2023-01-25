(Credit: The Shortcut)

The best Nintendo Switch games can be enjoyed by all ages and manage to delight veteran gamers and newcomers alike. There’s a long list of brilliant releases for Nintendo’s console, which continues to sell like hotcakes even six years on. You’ll find familiar faces from gaming history like Mario, Link, Kirby and many more – but the Switch also supports fantastic third-party games and indie gems.

We’ve sunk countless hours into every game on this list. After playing, loving, and completing every one of them, we’re confident in recommending these Switch games to you. Whether you’re a Nintendo enthusiast who’s been obsessed with platforming plumbers since the days of the NES or are new to the house of Mario, these games will keep you entertained for hours.

Our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games won’t remain static for long, though. As new games are released, we’ll be sure to update this list, so you can keep on top of all the platform’s greatest titles. With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and other blockbuster games coming, it won’t be long before new additions are added (and older entries pushed off).

If you want to take your gaming experience to the next level, don’t forget to pick up the best Nintendo Switch accessories. And you can always improve the tactile action of whatever game you’re playing with one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers.

Why you can trust our best Nintendo Switch games list

Like our best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games lists, We’ve played every game on this list, as well as countless more Nintendo Switch games to whittle down the very best of them. Between us, we’ve accumulated years of experience as both gaming fans and gaming critics, so we’re confident we know a stone-cold classic when we see one.

If your favorite game isn’t in our top 15, you might find it in our list of honorable mentions. We’ve reserved that category for all the games that delight us, but don’t quite have us head over heels.

How we test the best Nintendo Switch games 🧪

Adam and Callum put their heads together for this list. Callum played all of his picks using a Nintendo Switch OLED, which offers the highest resolution, brightest color vibrancy, and largest screen size of any Switch model. He’s also tested a few of them on a Switch Lite, largely out of curiosity to see how they look on a smaller screen.

Callum likes to swap between handheld and docked modes pretty frequently, using a standard Nintendo Switch Pro controller when the console’s hooked up to his Hisense A7200 TV. When it comes to sound, he uses a Steelseries Arctis 9 headset for total immersion, but often relies on the Switch’s inbuilt speakers in handheld mode.

Like Callum, Adam also has a Nintendo Switch OLED but experienced many of the titles below on a launch day Switch unit from 2017. When docked, he plays on an LG CX 55-inch OLED TV and uses a fancy Splatoon 2 limited edition Nintendo Switch Pro controller. If Adam’s feeling particularly lazy, he’ll sometimes play using split Joy-Con while lying horizontally.

15. Kirby and the Forgotten Land 💕

➕ Pristine platforming

➕ Charming characters and gorgeous animations

➖ A limited range of abilities

Kirby’s latest mainline adventure is his most ambitious. Forgotten Land sends the pink puffball into the realm of three dimensions for the first time, throwing you a heap of new abilities along the way. Each level is varied and creative but also stuffed full of hidden secrets that will keep you coming back for more.

Where Forgotten Land really shines, though, is in its point-perfect platforming and concise levels that never outstay their welcome. The new Mouthful Mode, meanwhile, adds a whole lot of silliness, letting Kirby inhale cars, light bulbs, and even roller coasters to take on their powers. The two-player co-op mode also lets you bring a Waddle Dee buddy into the game, so you can find all Forgotten Land’s secrets together.

14. Divinity: Original Sin 2 🐉

(Credit: Larian Studios)

➕ Peerless writing that will absorb you into its fantasy world

➕ An unparalleled level of player agency

➖ Tough turn-based combat

A gaming triumph that’s easily one of the best RPGs of all time, Divinity: Original Sin 2 doesn’t sound like a natural Nintendo Switch release. RPGs are most at home on PC, but this port brilliantly translates Larian’s fantasy epic to the handheld console, sacrificing a few visual features but none of the gameplay or narrative chops that underpin it.

Original Sin 2 harkens back to the early days of RPGs with its almost top-down perspective, party of companions, and rich fantasy world. But it feels fresh, updating everything that made early BioWare and Black Isle games great while introducing a level of player agency that’s frankly bewildering. Supported by exciting and tactical turn-based combat, Original Sin 2’s brilliant narrative threads are matched by its excellent writing.

The Switch port works like a charm. Although it runs at a lower resolution and only supports up to 30fps, textures are kept vibrant and clean by effective anti-aliasing. You can even share your saves to Steam, letting you pick up the game on the go before continuing on PC.

13. Pokémon Legends: Arceus 🍬

➕ An inventive shake-up of the Pokémon series

➕ Exciting new combat

➖ Restrictive open-world exploration

Leading the Nintendo Switch’s growing pack of Pokémon games is Legends: Arceus, a bold reinvention of the staple monster-catching series. Set in the distant past, you’ll roam around the wildlands, catching untapped pocket monsters as you attempt to complete the very first Pokédex.

After years of Pokémon games that didn’t reach far from their predecessors, Arceus finally offers fans something tangibly new. Switching up the tired turn-based battle formula to allow for less structured fights, and encouraging uninterrupted exploration, this is Pokémon at its freest. Here's hoping Pokémon Scarlet and Violet follow suit.

12. Mini Motorways 🚗

(Credit: Dinosaur Polo Club)

➕ An elegant, moreish puzzler

➕ Delightfully abstract art style

➖ Will only keep you occupied for so long

Transport planning doesn’t sound like the most exciting subject for a game, but Mini Motorways’ abstract puzzling is a sheer delight. Your task is simple: build a series of roads to connect colorful houses to their workplaces, carefully placing highways in the most efficient arrangement possible.

But the challenge is absolutely enormous. New houses will randomly spring up across an ever-expanding map, leaving you to furiously reroute roads around immovable objects, and deploy a limited number of roundabouts, traffic lights and motorways for an extra advantage. What looks like a placid puzzler soon turns into a stressful exercise of infrastructure management, as you try to keep tabs on a city that just won’t stop moving.

Developer Dinosaur Polo Club released a couple of more game modes in late 2022, including an Endless variant and an absolutely brutal Expert mode. You’ll find yourself sinking more hours into Mini Motorways than you ever imagined.

11. ARMS 🥊

➕ Motion controls work extremely well

➕ Rock-solid online play

➖ Nintendo has stopped supporting the game

ARMS is perhaps the most underrated Nintendo Switch game of all time. The ingenious fighting game was sadly abandoned by Nintendo after receiving a couple of years of post-launch support, which added new characters and modes for players to enjoy.

And that’s a real shame because ARMS is one of those games that really needs to be played to be appreciated. The Switch’s Joy-Con controllers do an amazing job at tracking your movements as you throw powerful elongated punches at your opponent, who can either swing back in anger, dodge, or try and jump out of the way. You can also use traditional button controls if that’s more your thing.

The game’s diverse cast of colorful characters encourages different playstyles, and you’ll find online matches can get extremely intense as you block, grab and pull off special moves in the quest for victory.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may be the darling of Switch fighters, but ARMS punches well above its weight.

10. Celeste 🧗‍♀️

(Credit: Matt Makes Games Inc.)

➕ Super satisfying platforming

➕ A powerful story

➖ This isn’t an easy game

A game about climbing a mountain shouldn’t be such an emotional rollercoaster but Celeste weaves a heartwarming story into a pin-sharp platformer that will keep you hooked no matter how many times you fall into the abyss below.

And you will fall. Celeste’s simple pixel art style may give it the welcoming appearance of a cutesy platformer, but what lies underneath the surface is an extremely challenging game that requires patience and precise platforming. Thankfully, the game never feels unfair, and a bit of persistence often reaps dividends.

9. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 😸

➕ Bowser’s Fury is a short, sharp platforming adventure

➕ Combines everything that makes Mario great

➖ Slim playtime, even for completionists

While Super Mario 3D World was originally released on Wii U in 2013, it was relaunched on Nintendo Switch in 2021. A semi-3D platformer, its main gimmick is the introduction of four-player co-op, adding a dose of family fun to the Mario playbook.

But the Nintendo Switch version really turned heads because of Bowser’s Fury – an additional mini adventure that comes packaged with 3D but stands completely separate from the main game. It distills all the essential components of the Mario formula into a tight caper that only takes a handful of hours to complete.

Bowser’s Fury plays almost like an add-on to Super Mario Odyssey. In between exploring a smattering of colorful islands across a tight open world, and collecting all manner of shiny objects as you go, you’ll be facing off against a supersized Bowser in cinematic fights. It’s bright, tight, and shows the plumber at his best.

8. Hollow Knight

(Credit: Team Cherry)

➕ Beautiful art style and unsettling atmosphere

➕ Expertly crafted combat system

➖ Navigating the map can be overwhelming at first

If you’re a fan of Metroidvania-style games, Hollow Knight is easily one of the best titles the genre has to offer. It’s easy to lose hours in the labyrinthine yet beautiful world of Hallownest, which is teeming with hostile creatures, each of which often presents a new challenge.

You’ll slowly gain new abilities that let you advance into new areas and take on more powerful enemies, and the game’s excellent combat system ensures encounters are always thrilling. Boss battles, in particular, can lead to some white-knuckle moments as you use your arsenal of abilities to dodge their devasting attack patterns and inflict some damage for your own.

If you haven’t played Hollow Knight yet, now’s the perfect time to do so. The game’s highly-anticipated sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong is on the horizon, and promises to deliver another captivating action-adventure experience.

7. Stardew Valley 🐄

(Credit: Concerned Ape)

➕ Addictive gameplay mechanics

➕ A mind-boggling amount of things to do

➖ It’s a bit slow, to begin with

Imagine if you could pack up your day job, move to the country, and live off the land. Well, that’s exactly what Stardew Valley lets you do, and it’s utterly engrossing.

You’ll take your farm from an untilled mess into a thriving business, as you grow crops, tend to livestock, and integrate into the local community. Each day is filled with new challenges and responsibilities for you to work through, and it’s incredibly cathartic when you jump into bed after a hard day’s labor.

There’s plenty to do away from your farm, too. You could spend the day diving into the mines to fight fearsome monsters, try to catch a kettle of fish, or complete some urgent quests for the locals to earn their favor. Every day is filled with new opportunities. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to make hay while the sun shines.

6. Metroid Dread 👽

➕ A slick return to form for 2D Metroid

➕ Cinematic boss battles

➖ Doesn’t stray far from the core Metroid formula

Metroid Dread might take Samus back to the world of two dimensions, but rather than taking a step backward, it launches the side-scrolling series to new heights.

In standard Metroid style, Dread’s intricate level design sends you back and forth across an abandoned underground facility, discovering weapons and items with which to unlock new portions of the map. It’s a love letter to the acclaimed Metroid games of the past, but introduces enough fresh ideas to constantly feel exciting.

It’s also the best-looking game in the entire Metroid series. Next to Samus’s shimmering armor and meticulously detailed backdrops is a cinematic flair not previously seen in the series. Running at 60fps in both docked and handheld mode, Dread is as gorgeous as it is fun.

5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 👊

➕ A love letter to video games

➕ Impeccable fighting mechanics and tons of content

➖ Online play isn’t always stable

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pits some of the most iconic video game characters against each other in frantic battles. From Mario to Pac-Man and Solid Snake to Ryu, you’ll be able to live out your dream matchups as you utilize each character’s unique abilities to knock each other off-screen in a fight to the finish.

It’s unlikely that Nintendo will ever be able to top the sheer scale of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which contains 89 playable fighters if you purchase the DLC characters. Throw in stages that span the archives of Nintendo, Sega, Square Enix, and Capcom, and you’re left with the best party game ever made. Genuinely.

4. Super Mario Odyssey 🎩

➕ Clever level design

➕ So much to see and discover

➖ The game only really begins once you “complete” it

Mario’s thrown his hat into the ring for all sorts of endeavors – be it golf, tennis, soccer, or participating in larger-than-life board games. But in Super Mario Odyssey, Mario’s hat, Cappy, has transformative powers that form a pivotal part of the game’s pristine platforming.

You’ll guide Mario on a classic crusade to save Princess Peach from the long-clawed grasp of Bowser, collecting power moons as you go to power up your starship. The more moons you collect, the more of the game’s world you can explore where you’ll discover new and exciting abilities.

Cappy can let Mario transform into a truly dazzling amount of objects and creatures, and you’ll need to make use of each one’s unique move sets if you want to collect all the power moons available.

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons 🏠

➕ Relaxing and chill gameplay

➕ Heaps of stuff to collect

➖ Can become repetitive

The shining star of indoor gaming during the pandemic, Animal Crossing: New Horizons shouldn’t be dismissed as a has-been hit. The latest release in Nintendo’s life sim series casts you on a deserted island to build a thriving community for a bunch of anthropomorphic animal chums.

Simple, direct and elegant, New Horizons follows the Animal Crossing template faithfully. You’ll gather resources to craft new buildings, redecorate your home with snazzy furnishings, and probably spend a good chunk of time trying to catch very specific fish. Everything from the writing to the soundtrack oozes charm, creating one of the most relaxing and accessible games on the Nintendo Switch.

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 🍄

➕ Accessible for casual gamers

➕ Mario Kart at its best

➖ Few tracks in the base game

Is any Nintendo Switch library complete without Mario Kart 8? Not by our estimation. The family-friendly kart racer jumped from Wii U to Switch way back in 2017 but feels as fresh as ever. With a bunch of new characters, items, and a revamped battle mode, this is peak mustachioed motoring.

For the full experience, grab the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass. The DLC comes packaged in all Switch Online Expansion Pack memberships and will add a total of 48 new tracks to the game. So far, only 16 of those have been released, so we’re eagerly waiting for the remaining waves to launch.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 🗡️

➕ An expansive, open-air adventure that you can get lost in for hundreds of hours

➕ Gives you almost complete player agency

➖ Performance can be choppy

Surprised? Probably not. There’s a multitude of reasons why The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tops so many best Nintendo Switch games lists. Nintendo's reinvention of the series’ tried-and-tested formula won the praise of critics and fans alike, as players were treated to a game that essentially gives you complete freedom.

The traditional underpinnings of great Zelda games from the past are alive and well, but it’s the ability to go anywhere, tackle things however you like, and craft an adventure that’s unique to you that truly makes Breath of the Wild an all-time classic.

Breath of the Wild has set an impressive blueprint that other open-world games have failed to match, and we can’t wait to see how Tears of the Kingdom expands on the incredible foundations Nintendo has already set. You need to play this game. Period.

Honorable mentions 👏

It’s been hard to narrow down our best Nintendo Switch games to just 15 titles, and there were several games that came close to making the cut but just fell short. If you’ve already played the majority of the games above it’s worth checking out these Switch games in the future.

👮‍♀️ Astral Chain. From the brilliant minds at PlatinumGames, Astral Chain is exactly what you’d expect from the studio that brought you Bayonetta. Incredible combat mechanics are underpinned by an intriguing story. There’s nothing quite like Astral Chain on any console.

👧 Gris. In Gris, you play a young girl who has to deal with a painful life experience. The game features a beautiful art style that complements the evocative experience and elegant score. It’s short but sweet.

🎱 Octopath Traveler. A throwback to turn-based JRPGs of old, Octopath takes its retro aesthetic and brings it into the modern-day with its 2.5HD pixel art. Discover the stories of eight travelers and master their unique abilities as you set out on an epic, intertwining adventure.

🦑 Splatoon 3. Nintendo’s colorful shooter is better than ever the third time around. There are new modes, weapons and outfits to wear, as well as a beefy single-player campaign to enjoy. It’s a refined sequel but doesn’t do quite enough to swim into our top 15.

⚔️ The Witcher 3. Widely regarded as an impossible port, it's a miracle The Witcher 3 runs on Switch at all. Naturally, that means concessions have been made, but this is still the same enthralling adventure starring Geralt of Rivia, neatly squeezed into a handheld form factor.

Is there a Nintendo Switch game that you love that isn’t on our list? Let us know in the comments. You can also check out our Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch vs Lite comparisons for a comprehensive overview of both consoles.

Updated: January 25, 2023