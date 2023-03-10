(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

Every year on March 10, people give thanks to Nintendo’s mustachioed hero, Mario. We offer up our gold coins to purchase exciting new products that celebrate everyone’s favorite plumber and get to enjoy exclusive discounts on the best Mario games for Switch.

Yes, today is MAR10 Day. Mamma mia, praise be.

With the Super Mario Bros. Movie due to release on April 5 and Super Nintendo Land now open to the masses, Mario’s popularity is bound to soar to new stratospheric heights.

But before you pick up those weird-looking official Super Mario Bros. Movie toys or this roar-some LEGO Bowser set, Nintendo’s iconic mascot is best known for starring in some amazing video games.

From expansive single-player adventures and frantic party games to heated sport spin-offs, Mario has thrown his hat at practically everything – quite literally in the case of Super Mario Odyssey. It’s no wonder he makes so many appearances in the best Nintendo Switch games, then.

Want to experience the very best Mario games for Switch for yourself? Let’s-a go!

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 😸

I only need two words to sell you on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury… Cat. Mario.

You won’t encounter anything more heart-warming than seeing Mario transform into a four-legged feline and scratch, climb and tumble his through 3D World’s captivating levels. It’s even more adorable if you team up with three friends and become a colorful little clowder. Just look at Cat Toad for goodness sake.

Super Mario 3D World was first released on the Wii U in 2013, but it’s still one of the best Mario games ever made. The Switch port only made it better, too, as it added a whole new expansion to the game called Bowser’s Fury.

An absolute blast to play with friends or alone, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is the purrfect game for fans of the coin-collecting, Goomba-stomping Italian.

Super Mario Odyssey 🧢

Super Mario Odyssey combines impeccable platforming with the sort of ingenuity that only Nintendo seems to be able to conjure. As you explore countless magical worlds, you’ll need to use Mario’s sentient hat, Cappy, to transform into all sorts of objects and creatures and utilize their unique abilities.

Whether you’re flinging yourself off a fire hydrant or leaping to all-new heights as a frog, Super Mario Odyssey never fails to evoke a child-like feeling of joy as you hop, skip, and jump your way to every Power Moon you need to collect.

Hours of pristine platforming awaits in Super Mario Odyssey, and the challenge only really begins once you’ve rolled the credits on the main game. Odyssey is a must-play for any Nintendo Switch owner.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 🎈

Mario may be joined by countless other faces from the Mushroom Kingdom cinematic universe and beyond, but his name is still front and center. This isn’t Bowser Jr. Kart 8 Deluxe, this is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ya hear?!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is comfortably one of the best-selling games on Nintendo Switch and it’s easy to see why. The game’s pick up and play nature is unrivalled, and with online support and local multiplayer, there’s always someone to race against and gloat over.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe may be considered to be a little long in the tooth these days, but new content keeps on coming down the pipe. The game is set to get 5 new characters in the coming months and has already received over 32 new tracks as part of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

At this rate, who needs Mario Kart 9?

Super Mario Maker 2 👷🏻

Think you can make a better Mario game than Nintendo? Prove it.

In Super Mario Maker 2, you’re given all the tools to make sadistically difficult or chilled-out side-scrolling levels that even Shigeru Miyamoto would be proud of. The twist is, though, you have to complete your own creations before they can be uploaded for the world to beat.

Super Mario Maker 2 basically provides a never-ending treasure trove of levels to dive into, but there’s a story mode to enjoy if you’re not sold on the whole do-it-yourself aspect of the game.

What are you waiting for, then? Grab a hard hat and build your Mario magnum opus today.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 🍄

Now this is what it’s all about. A vibrant 2D scrolling plane to run across, shiny coins to collect, question boxes to hit, and plenty of Goombas to squish. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe takes the responsive and satisfying gameplay of classic Mario games, distills it, adds a few flourishes and reinvigorates for a new generation of players.

The end result is a fantastic Mario game that nails all of the core fundamentals players have come to expect, but also provides the perfect springboard for newcomers to get to grips with where it all began. Oh, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe supports four-player co-op. It’s time to pass down the baton.

Remember, MAR10 may only come around once a year, but these Mario games are available to play anytime, anywhere and with anyone all year round. So grab your Switch Joy-Con, invite a few friends over, and start playing the best Mario games for Nintendo Switch today.