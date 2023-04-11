The Super Mario Bros. Movie is entertaining families worldwide, but where can you buy the official Mario movie toys – and how much do they cost?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie toys are likely to be popular with younger audiences, and many of the film’s characters can be found in a figurine form.

Collectors will also be looking to nab these official toys before they’re gone, as some characters are already proving hard to find at certain retailers or have inflated prices.

Here’s where to buy the Super Mario Bros. Movie toys and all the prices you need to know.

Where can you buy the official Super Mario Bros. Movie toys?

Several retailers like Amazon, GameStop and Walmart are selling the official Super Mario Bros. Movie toys, which have been created by Jakks. However, demand is already high due to the movie’s popularity, which means some retailers like Walmart are relying on third parties. Some figures are also sold out on Amazon or selling for higher than MSRP, so bear that in mind. You’ll find links to where to buy the Super Mario Bros. Movie toys below.

Celebrate the Mario Movie at Walmart

Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Figure with Plunger

MSRP: $19.99

You can own the main man himself with this Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario figure. It features premium details including eight points of articulation and comes complete with a Plunger accessory. The toy is suitable for ages three years and up and costs $19.99.

Walmart: Mario figure

GameStop: Mario figure

Amazon: Mario figure

Super Mario Bros. Movie Luigi Figure with Flashlight

MSRP: $19.99

Mario’s younger brother Luigi doesn’t always get the plaudits he deserves, but thankfully he is available as an official Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario figure for fans to enjoy. Like the Mario figure, Luigi can be articulated into various poses and comes with his trusty flashlight from the movie.

Walmart: Luigi figure

GameStop: Luigi figure

Amazon: Luigi figure

Super Mario Bros. Movie Bowser Figure with fire breathing effects

MSRP: $29.99

The king of the Koopas, Bowser is the biggest of the official figures and stands at an impressive seven inches tall. What’s more, Bowser’s figure comes with fire breathing effects, meaning you can toast your foes and hopefully win Peach’s heart once and for all.

Walmart: Bowser figure

GameStop: Bowser figure

Super Mario Bros. Movie Toad Figure with Frying Pan

MSRP: $19.99

Loveable and loyal, you can own this Super Mario Bros. Movie figure of Toad and serve up a smile. The cute but courageous little dude has his own accessory in the form of a frying pan, which lets him cook up scrumptious meals and knock out bad guys.

Walmart: Toad figure

GameStop: Toad figure

Super Mario Bros. Movie Peach Figure with Parasol

MSRP: $19.99

Own a piece of royalty with this Peach figure from the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom comes with her iconic parasol and shining golden crown. Just don’t let Bowser buy this before you do as he has a slight obsession with Peaches.

Walmart: Peach figure

GameStop: Peach figure

Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Poseable Plush

MSRP: $49.99

Want something a little more cuddly? The Super Mario Bros. Movie Poseable Plush can survive all the tight squeezes you can dish out and stands at a huggable 36cm tall. The plush is suitably detailed and sees Mario wearing his classic denim dungarees and red hat.

Walmart: Mario Plush

Super Mario Bros. Movie 1.25-inch mini Mario figure with Question Block

MSRP: $7.99

This mini Mario figure with Question Block is a great way to decorate your desk or an empty-looking shelf and is small enough to complement any existing collection of toys or figures you may have already amassed. You can also get Kamek, Peach, Luigi, Koopa Paratroopa variants.

Walmart: Mario Question Block figure

Walmart: Kamek Question Block figure

Walmart: Peach Question Block figure

GameStop: Paratroopa Question Block

GameStop: Luigi Question Block figure

Super Mario Bros. Movie Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset

MSRP: $29.99

Experience the splendor of Princess Peach’s Mushroom Kingdom castle with this playset. The castle opens to reveal an interior that’s 22 inches wide and recreates the training ground moment from the movie. It also includes two mini figures of Mario and Peach.

GameStop: Mushroom Kingdom Playset

Super Mario Bros. Movie Mini World Van Playset

MSRP: $19.99

Drive the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing fan around, then open it up to reveal a fun playset inside. The Van’s interior features spinning wheels, scenes from the Mushroom Kingdom and Dark Land. The set comes with a mini Mario figure.

GameStop: Mario Mini World Van Playset

Amazon: Mario Mini World Van Playset

Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Pull-back Racer

MSRP: $14.99

Ready to race? Fans of the film will know that some crazy karting takes place, and now you can recreate those moments at home with these pull-back racer toys. Simply pop Mario into his vehicle, pull back the kart, and watch it fly when you release it.

Walmart: Mario pull back racer

Super Mario Bros. Movie Peach Pull-back Racer

MSRP: $14.99

Not to be outdone by Mario, Peach is also available as a pull-back racer toy. Peach ditches the classic karts for a pretty pink motorcycle, as seen in the movie. She’s also sporting her racing gear, complete with a safety helmet.

Walmart: Peach pull back racer

Super Mario Bros. Movie Toad Pull-back Racer

MSRP: $14.99

What’s not to love about Toad’s pull-back racer? Just like in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Toad is riding high in his big wheeler. Despite the karts imposing size, Toad still looks adorable as always and is ready to race to the finish line.

Walmart: Toad pull back racer

Super Mario Bros. Movie Koopa Pull-back Racer

MSRP: $14.99

You may have noticed that there are few toys of the Super Mario Bros. villains available, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see this Koopa pull-back racer. Having an enemy to race against certainly raises the stakes, and Koopa’s Bullet Bill kart is nicely detailed.

Walmart: Koopa pull back racer