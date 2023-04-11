(Credit: Lyrical Lemonade)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a box office smash and has made $377 million globally, beating Frozen 2 to set a new opening weekend box office record for animated films.

But that’s not the only success the Super Mario Bros. Movie is enjoying. Bowser’s song Peaches, which is performed by Jack Black and is one of the highlights of the film, has rocketed up the iTunes song charts.

Jack Black’s Peaches song is a real earworm and delivered with such incredible passion that it’s hard not to fall in love with it. My only complaint is that it’s only one minute and 30 seconds long, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of people from paying $0.99 to purchase the rousing ballad.

An official music video for Peaches is also available on YouTube. It’s already amassed 6.2 million views despite only being uploaded three days ago and is currently number 3 on Trending for music.

The video is worth a watch simply to see Jack Black wearing an incredible Bowser-style suit and performing on a peach-colored piano. His dance moves are also legendary.

Peaches Mario song lyrics

Want to sing along with Jack? Here are the Peaches song lyrics.

This one is for my one and only true love, Princess Peach Peach, you’re so cool And with my stay, we’re gonna rule Peach, understand I’m gonna love you ‘til the very end Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches I love you, oh Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches I love you, oh Mario, Luigi, and a Donkey Kong too A thousand troops of Koopas couldn’t keep me from you Princess Peach, at the end of the line I’ll make you mine, oh Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches I love you, oh

