I didn’t want to just give you a The Super Mario Bros. Movie review. I wanted to watch it five times – in 3D, in 4DX, in IMAX, in Dolby Digital and in the standard format – to compare the latest in cinema tech in-depth.

Yes, the run time of the Mario movie is 92 minutes, so I spent 460 minutes and $150 watching the Nintendo and Universal flick at various theaters around New York City. All in an effort to tell you the best format to watch it this weekend.

There’s a clear winner. But first, today’s tech news.

Today’s tech 👍 winners & 👎 losers

🍄 Mario Week content

Mario Week on The Shortcut is brought to you by Fandango, which has show times and tickets to the perfect seat for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Get Super Mario Bros. movie tickets

Rotten Tomatoes shows fans love the movie a lot more than critics

Was The Super Mario Bros. Movie good?

I really liked it – all five times. I agree with the audience score more than I do cynical critics out there (more on why at the end for paid subscribers🔒). You’d think seeing the movie repeatedly over the course of two days would be awful. Well, while I don’t recommend doing that, the run time was 92 minutes. It’s short and sweet. And I found new Nintendo-themed Easter eggs in the movie until my third time watching. From that point forward, I could mouth all of the dialogue.

The experience was different in every theater. IMAX had the largest screen (but also the largest crowd), Dolby had the best picture and sound, and the 4DX version kept me awake with moving seats and sensory effects. The Super Mario Bros. movie in 3D and the standard version were a little repetitive by the time I reached my goal.

Kids will love Mario, Peach, Luigi, Toad, Bowser and, of course, Donkey Koney even if they haven’t had decades of experience with Nintendo’s characters like you and I do. They have to start somewhere. Adults who played the games will get the biggest kick out of the nostalgia – it’s full of fun classic video game references that I won’t spoil.

It’s worth seeing – at least once. Five times may be excessive. But I did it for SCIENCE.

Image credit: Universal

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX

✅ Massive screen – eight stories tall – makes details come alive

✅ Crowd was really into the movie on opening night

❌ Big theaters mean big loud crowds

❌ You need center seats for ideal viewing angles

💰 $32.48 spent on the movie ticket

🍿 $14.99 for Mario-themed 🌟 Superstar tin of large popcorn (how could I not?)

This was the first time I watched The Super Mario Bros. Movie – right at 12:01 am on April 5 – and it had by far the biggest screen with the biggest price. Why? Because it was easy to see small details on this real IMAX screen at New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater (not one retrofitted to be called IMAX Experience).

Specifically, Mario’s red cap shows up more texturized on this eight-story-tall IMAX than when I watched Super Mario Bros. in 3D and standard formats (Dolby did a really nice job of exhibiting this particular detail too). It’s hard not to be in awe of the IMAX screen size – it measures 100 feet wide or 1/3rd a football field minus the endzones.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie IMAX ticket cost $27.99, but there was a $2 surcharge for having a “Preferred Sightline Seat” and I got dinged for a $2.49 convenience fee. In total, I paid $32.48 for this ticket. IMAX theaters have such large screens that viewing angles matter, so I recommend the extra $2 and getting the perfect middle spot. Even with the line-of-sight premium I wasn’t exactly in the middle, so I still feel like I had a better angle and picture out of the Dolby.

People were willing to pay on the opening night of this Nintendo movie, of course, and I thought that was a drawback. It dawned on me as I heard a few “Let’s-a-go!” shouts mid-movie: Who sees movie premiers at 12:01am (besides people who want to do a unique Super Mario Bros. movie review marathon in every format)? Late teens and early 20-somethings with disposable cash who can’t yet drink at a bar. Of course!

But, actually, this sometimes-obnoxious young adult audience was really into the movie – they’ve played Mario games for almost two decades and their reaction made the movie-watching experience more enjoyable. I just didn’t realize this until I went to see Super Mario Bros. in 4DX, which was filled with screaming kids for 92 minutes.

The IMAX ended up being my second favorite viewing experience overall. Just make sure you get a good seat – not in the first dozen rows and not on the sides – because the screen is so big, it makes a difference on your neck.

Image credit: Universal

The Super Mario Bros. in 4DX

✅ 4D means the chairs move, kick and shake to the action

✅ Water and air cannons are also timed with the visuals

✅ 3D glasses add depth to the movie

❌ Not for the faint of heart who don’t like sensory overload

❌ Attracts kids who like to scream the! entire! time!

❌ Screen wasn’t as premium as IMAX or Dolby

💰 $30.30 spent on the movie ticket

For a movie about two struggling plumbers, Super Mario Bros. in 4D left me soaking wet. But that was part of the “4DX” fun – the chairs tilt, lean, shake and even kick (like a massage chair gone awry) in time with the thrilling action on the screen. Basically, every step that Bowser makes and every crash of a Mario Kart is highlighted with a nice rumble in the back or bottom. It adds a new dimension to the movie experience.

Air cannons in the seat headrest behind me and on the railing in front of me (or in the seat in front of everyone else, as I had a mid-section row) highlighted Bowser’s breath of fire and Mario dashes across the screen. There are also giant fans on the perimeter of the theater to simulate wind effects. The frequent puffs of air are going to be too much for some people, but it sure woke me up during my fourth time watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That’s good because the price was $28.50 with a $1.80 online booking fee for a total of $30.30.

The water canons won’t get you in the face, but they will make your pants wet – like, right where it looks awkward. Again, all part of the fun and there’s a button on the armrest to turn off the water effects if you wish. There are also ceiling-mounted sprinklers to simulate rain, though I didn’t notice any smell or heat effects in this particular 4DX movie and I found the screen to be smaller than IMAX and Dolby theaters, which took away from the experience. I wish I was closer on this one.

The next-gen theater technology made The Super Mario Bros. Movie extra exciting. It’s come a long way, too: I got to experience 4DX in 2014 when CJ 4DPLEX, the South Korean company behind the tech, opened the first 4DX theater at LA Live. Now, in 2023, I’m glad to see it has expanded to make nearly every major action and horror movie feel more like an amusement park ride at flagship Regal theaters nationwide. Everyone who likes a bit of sensory overload should try a 4DX movie at least once.

Be warned: depending on what time you go, Super Mario Bros. in 4D attracts a lot of kids (I went at 7pm). So you may be paying $23 to listen to exactly what you’d hear seated next to a five-year-old while on a roller coaster for two minutes – but this was 92 minutes of a child screaming their head off. I blame Bowser.

Image credit: Universal

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 3D

✅ 3D does make layers – like Bowser’s snout – pop out

❌ But 3D won’t change The Super Mario Bros. Movie for you

❌ Spring for the rockin’ 4DX version if it’s in your area

💰 $27.30 spent on the movie ticket

Bowser’s snout and fire breath lift off the screen in such a noticeable way that it makes seeing The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 3D worth it momentarily. Every layer seemed a little more 3D than 2D when using the plastic Real 3D glasses I got on my way into the Regal Union Square in NYC.

But I wouldn’t say 3D was a game-changer for watching this particular movie. I was the 4DX version with the same 3D experience, so watching it all over again in 3D felt like I was repeating the experience in a broken 4DX chair.

I wouldn’t pay extra for 3D unless you can pay for 4DX in your area, though kids may love the perk. I paid $27.30, with the ticket costing $25.50 plus a $1.80 booking fee.

Image credit: Universal

The Super Mario Bros. in Dolby

✅ Dolby Vision brings out details on a very big, but intimate screen

✅ Dolby Atmos offered the best surround sound without distraction

✅ Raked stadium seating offers plush reclining leather chairs

❌ You’ll pay a little more for this premium experience

💰 $28.48 spent on the movie ticket

Here’s the clear winner: The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Dolby Cinema was the best way to watch the movie – the true superstar of the cinema. I went to the AMC 34th Street 14 in NYC, and it was the opposite of the screaming-kid-filled 4DX experience. I put my feet up thanks to the plush leather reclining chair, had a nice buffer between me and others in my row, and watched the movie… for the fifth and final time.

Technology matters: Dolby Vision offers brighter brights – seen in the lush Mushroom Kingdom – and darker darks – when you pivot back to Bowser’s Badlands. The vivid colors in Mario’s red cap and his blue overalls really pop without the need to be 3D.

The texture on Mario’s cap that I spotted in the IMAX was just as clear on this big screen – and there were fewer people and more comfortable roomy seats. Dolby Atmos offered the best sound, blowing away the competition. Seeing The Super Mario Bros Movie in 4DX was cool, but more distracting with constant puffs of air, so it took away from the surround sound experience, allowing Dolby to one-up 4DX.

Dolby Cinema was the happy middle ground among all formats. It felt closer to watching the Mario Bros movie in my living room in a recliner. No, the screen isn’t as big as a true IMAX, but it feels more intimate and there were fewer distractions and it “only” cost $28.48 (that’s actually pretty good in NYC).

Image credit: Universal

The Super Mario Bros. in RPX

✅ Much better screen and sound than the standard format

❌ Not nearly as big as an IMAX (but also not as pricey)

💰 $27.30 is the price I would have paid

I didn’t buy a ticket to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie in RPX (watching it six times in two days would seem a bit excessive, no?), but I did get the lowdown on the differences. The RPX theater show time was right next door to my Mario Bros. movie in 3D show time. I would have paid $27.30 ($25.50 plus a $1.80 booking fee) for this experience.

This is the way to go if you’re going to a Regal movie theater (Dolby is the way to go at AMC) – you get Regal’s best picture and much better sound. There are also more comfortable reclining chairs that you won’t get in the standard cinema. The screen doesn’t have the mammoth height of an IMAX and I still think Dolby offers better acoustics, but RPX provides a big, more intimate experience and tickets fall in between standard and IMAX prices.

Image credit: Universal

The Super Mario Bros. (standard)

✅ Cheapest way to see the same 92-minute movie

❌ No frills – 2D characters, standard picture and chair doesn’t movie

💰 $21.48 spent on the movie ticket

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has the same story no matter the format, so seeing the film in a standard theater wasn’t a total letdown, but it didn’t have any of the highs of 4DX or Dolby or IMAX. The Nintendo characters were 2D, the chairs didn’t move with any fun gimmicks, the screen wasn’t what I could consider big in 2023 and the sound quality couldn’t match Dolby Atmos. You might not notice the difference, but coming from a nearby theater where I saw it in Dolby Cinema, I sure noticed. My favorite go-to detail – Mario’s textured cap – kind of got lost in this smaller, less crisp screen.

There were two upsides: I found many more Super Mario Bros. Movie show times in this standard format and the price of tickets was lower. Before the $1.99 “convenience fee,” the ticket cost $19.49 – under $20 in NYC! In the end, I paid $21.48 and it was the cheapest ticket for the two-day Mario Bros. Movie review marathon. It’s not my recommended viewing experience, but it gets the job done.

Get 7 day free trial