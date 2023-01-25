I think it’s-a me… Mario? (Credit: Nintendo)

Despite my initial reservations, I’m really looking forward to the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Yes, I won’t be able to stop myself from wincing every time Mario opens his mouth because Nintendo should have cast Charles Martinet and not Chris Pratt. But, begrudgingly, I’m willing to look past that.

What I can’t ignore, however, is the officially licensed action figures. Nintendo has revealed The Super Mario Bros. Movie toys, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Mario has the same Dr. Suess-like face from the film that gives him that unnervingly, constantly alert appearance. I’m not sure what happens if you stare directly at him for too long but I wouldn’t risk it.

Unlike Mario, Princess Peach, Toad, and even Luigi all look like their typical selves. Peach has her parasol and golden crown, Toad has a frying pan and backpack, and Luigi has a rather bulky flashlight.

Crucially, none of them make you do a double take at first glance. But Mario? Nah, that’s not my power star collecting plumber – don’t let that knock-off plunger fool you.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Mario Movie toys

🧸 The official Super Mario Bros. Movie toys have been revealed

🪠 Each figure can be articulated in a number of poses

👨🏻‍🔧 The toys are being made by Jakks Pacific

🍄 The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases on April 7

The figures, which can be articulated into several different poses, are made by Jakk Pacific and will no doubt be joined by other characters from the movie. Expect to see toys of Bowser, Kamek, and other notable members of the virtual cast.

The Mario toy from the movie versus a Mario toy from the games. (Credit: Nintendo/The Shortcut)

And they’re bound to be popular, too. I have no doubt that children will be clamoring to own The Super Mario Bros. Movie toys once they release (no price or release date has been given), but I sympathize with the parents who actually know what Mario looks like, but have to let this imposter into their home.

Like the release of The Witcher Netflix series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and, more recently The Last of Us TV show, Nintendo will be hoping The Super Mario Bros. Movie will result in a spike in video game sales. Many of the best Nintendo Switch games star the mustachioed hero, including Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and many more.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 7, but fans can get their Nintendo fix early when the Super Nintendo World experience opens on February 17 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Note how Mario sounds like freaking Mario in the trailer below.