Mamma mia! It’s taken a while, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to stream on Peacock.

We predicted that Nintendo’s film would arrive on streaming platforms in August, but it’s exclusive to Peacock until at least December when it should eventually find its way to Netflix. Of course, you can now rent or buy The Super Mario Bros. Movie digitally, too.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie quickly became the highest-grossing video game movie of all time and broke $1 billion at the global box office. Its success means a Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 sequel seems inevitable.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: stream the Mario Movie

🍄 The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to stream on Peacock

📆 The film was released in cinemas on April 5, 2023

💰 It became the highest-grossing video game movie of all time

😮 It’s now the 15th highest-grossing movie of all time

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was so popular that even Bowser’s song Peaches, which is performed by Jack Black, rocketed up the iTunes song charts and made it to number 4 in the iTunes Top 10 Song Charts.

Unfortunately for new and existing subscribers, the price of Peacock increased in July. The price of Peacock Premium (with ads) is set to increase by $1 to $5.99 per month, and Peacock Premium Plus (fewer ads) will increase by $2 to $11.99 per month. That’s an increase of 20% for both tiers.

Already seen the Mario Movie? Pick up the best Mario games for Switch and treat yourself to one of the Super Mario Bros. Movie toys so you can recreate your favorite scenes from the film at home.