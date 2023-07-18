The price of your monthly Peacock subscription is set to increase ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie coming to the platform.

Existing Peacock customers will be notified that their rates are increased as of August 17. The price increase comes into effect immediately for new customers.

The price of Peacock Premium (with ads) is set to increase by $1 to $5.99 per month, and Peacock Premium Plus (fewer ads) will increase by $2 to $11.99 per month. That may seem insignificant, but it’s an increase of 20% for both tiers.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Peacock price hike

💰 Peacock is getting a price hike, effective immediately for new customers

📈 The streamer is increasing the cost of both its tiers by 20%

📧 Existing customers will pay more from August 17

🍄 The Super Mario Bros. Movie is expected to come to Peacock in August

Even though other streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ all raised their prices last year, it’s the first time the price of Peacock has increased since it launched in 2020. The timing probably couldn’t be better, either, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie is predicted to come to streaming services – specifically Peacock – in August, just in time to capture new customers at the higher price point.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a smash hit and surpassed $1 billion at the box office globally. It’s since become the 16th highest-grossing movie of all time, and the highest-grossing video game movie by some margin.

If you’re new to Peacock, the streaming service includes several desirable series that subscribers may enjoy, such as Parks and Recreation, New Girl, the Harry Potter movies, and more than 5,000 hours of live sports. It’s also the home of WWE. Still, a price increase is never welcomed by consumers, especially if it feels like nothing has really changed as a result. Wouldn’t it be nice if we saw a price drop for a change? Yeah, don’t hold your breath.