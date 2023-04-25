The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a monumental success, pulling in millions at the box office and breaking numerous records along the way. It’s the highest-grossing video game movie of all time and is predicted to gross $1 billion globally.

But if you haven’t seen the animated film, or simply want to watch it again to spot every easter egg you can, you may be wondering when The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to streaming services.

Currently, you can only watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie in cinemas as it isn’t on any streaming services or available to rent. In our Super Mario movie review, our very own

saw the film in 3D, 4DX, IMAX and Dolby to compare the picture and sound experience.

The Mario movie made its debut in cinemas on April 5 and is likely to hang around longer than most films due to its popularity. However, it won’t be there forever, and we already know which streaming service it’s heading to.

Where can I stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available to stream on Peacock (available on Sky and NOW TV in the UK). This isn’t a huge surprise considering that all Universal Pictures (of which Illumination is a subsidiary) eventually release on Peacock.

According to The Verge, a streaming deal ensures that any Universal Pictures project must be added to Peacock no later than four months after a film’s theatrical release. As The Super Mario Bros. Movie released on April 5, it means it should hit Peacock around August.

There are a few exceptions to that rule, however. Some of Universal Pictures’ films have made their way to Peacock seven weeks after their theatrical release, so Mario could jump onto streaming services a little quicker than expected. That’s unlikely to happen, though, simply due to the movie’s incredible box office success.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, there’s a good chance The Super Mario Bros. Movie could also come to the world’s most popular streaming service. Peacock has had an agreement with the streaming giant since 2021 to put Universal Pictures’ films on Netflix four months after they’ve been on Peacock. We can expect to see the Mario movie on Netflix in December, then.

When will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be available on DVD and Blu-ray?

Before The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits streaming services, it’ll be available to rent digitally from various on-demand platforms. But if you’re after a physical copy, when can we expect Mario and Co. to hit DVD and Blu-ray?

Pre-orders for the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray are already up, and a recent leak suggests they’ll ship on June 6. 2023 (thanks, Nintendo Wire).

Can’t wait until June and want to experience more Mario today? Check out the official Super Mario Movie toys and best Mario games for Switch.