The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to break records. After making $37 million more than Disney’s best animated film in one week it’s now become the highest-grossing video game movie ever.

Mario’s feel-good adventure has cleared $650 million worldwide at the box office since its release on April 5, surpassing the $439 million brought in by previous record holder Warcraft.

In fact, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now the highest-grossing movie in 2023, beating Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which grossed $474 million. It’s also had the best opening weekend for any animated film of all time.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing video game film adaptations:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - $677m Warcraft - $439m Pokémon Detective Pikachu - $433m Rampage - $428m Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - $405m Uncharted - $401m The Angry Birds Movie - $352m Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $336m Sonic the Hedgehog - $320m Resident Evil: The Final Chapter - $312m

Nintendo and Illumination’s animated film has been a huge success and only had a budget of $100 million. However, it’s likely that Nintendo will have made even more money thanks to sales of its Super Mario Bros. Movie toys and the best Mario games for Switch.

The film’s official soundtrack has also reached a huge audience, with Jack Black’s ‘Peaches’ song reaching the top 5 in the iTunes Song Charts.

A Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 seems inevitable at this point, and it could feature The Last of Us star – if Bowser gets his way.

