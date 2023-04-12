The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been incredibly successful, raking in $377 million globally over the five-day Easter weekend and making four times its budget in just one week.

It’s almost a certainty that Nintendo will want to greenlight a sequel, and we might already have an inkling of who could star in an upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.

Jack Black, who plays the fire-breathing Bowser in the movie and whose Peaches song has rocketed up the iTunes Song Charts, has put forward Pedro Pascal to voice Wario if Nintendo decides to add a new villain to the mix.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Pedro Pascal as Wario

🍄 It seems like a Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is inevitable

👀 And Jack Black has already put forward an actor for a role

🤞 Black wants Pedro Pascal to play Wario if the villain makes an appearance

🍑 Jack Black’s Peaches song from the Mario movie is a huge hit

Pedro Pascal is hot property at the moment and recently starred in The Last of Us TV show. He also featured in SNL’s HBO-style Mario Kart trailer, which I genuinely wish was a real thing.

Speaking to GameSpot, Jack Black made his recommendation but also admitted that Bowser might not star in any possible sequel:

“It’s not a given that Bowser will return,” Black said. “You know, I did a few ‘Kung Fu Panda’ movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing.” “You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain?” Black continued. “Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil.” “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” Black told GameSpot in a dramatic tone of voice. “Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

Getting the nod from Jack Black doesn’t necessarily mean that Pedro Pascal will be chosen to play any future roles in a Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel, but it certainly won’t do any harm. And it doesn’t seem like directors need much encouragement to hire the Chilean-American actor – he’s in a lot of films and TV shows, like The Mandalorian.

There are plenty of characters like Wario that Nintendo could introduce to mix things up for any future sequel or spin-off, including Luigi’s nemesis Waluigi, Daisy, Yoshi (who was teased to have a bigger role in the future), and Nabbit who made an appearance in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, one of the best Mario games for Switch.

For now, though, let’s just enjoy the movie we have now and listen to Bowser serenading Princess Peach one more time. Nintendo can sit back and watch the gold coins roll in as The Super Mario Bros. Movie box office continues to break records.