The Super Mario Bros. Movie has reached another incredible milestone as it’s now surpassed $1 billion at the global box office as many predicted.

It’s taken Mario and his beanpole brother Luigi just 26 days to reach the $1 billion mark, grossing $490 million in North America and $532 million internationally (thanks, Variety).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was already comfortably the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, but now it's firmly cemented its position as number one.

Mario has now leapfrogged the likes of Zootopia, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in the billion-dollar box office list. It’s still not the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, as that honor belongs to Frozen 2, which brought in $1.45 billion back in 2013.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was only just released in Nintendo’s native home of Japan but it’s already smashed records there, too. It was the biggest opening weekend ever for an animated studio movie, and the biggest Saturday box office in Universal’s history (thanks, Deadline).

It feels like just a matter of time before Nintendo announces The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is in production. With a budget of only $100m, the Mario movie has been a phenomenal financial success, even if critics didn’t enjoy it as much as cinema-goers have. Interestingly, Mario’s creator believes poor critic reviews helped The Super Mario Bros. Movie succeed.

If you’re wondering when will The Super Mario Bros. Movie come to streaming services, it’s expected to arrive on Peacock this August and on Netflix sometime in December. I’d recommend seeing it in the cinema if you can as it lends itself well to the big screen and benefits from the excellent surround sound that most screens provide.

Already seen the Mario Movie? Pick up the best Mario games for Switch and treat yourself to one of the Super Mario Bros. Movie toys so you can recreate your favorite scenes from the film at home.