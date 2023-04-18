Like a well-timed blue shell in Mario Kart, there’s no stopping the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The animated film has broken several records already, including becoming the highest-grossing video game movie of all time and it also had the best opening weekend for an animated movie of all time.

It’s now on course to total a worldwide gross of $1 billion, according to Deadline. The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to pull in punters even weeks after its release, only dropping 28% from its first weekend to the second.

As Deadline notes, “Across the board, the weekend days were stronger than projected. In Germany, for example, Sunday was up 59% versus Saturday while the UK increased 10% on Sunday and Australia saw a 12% uplift.”

Variety also backed Mario and Co. to hit the $1 billion mark and said the Nintendo and Illumination production “left its box office competitors in the dust” and that Mario “stayed strong even as several new movies entered the theatrical race”.

Variety went on to predict that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is “primed to be the first movie of 2023 to cross $1 billion globally.

Remarkably, The Super Mario Bros. Movie hasn’t been released in Nintendo’s native home of Japan. Japan has a long-running affinity with animation and seven of Japan’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time are animated (thanks, VGC). Disney’s Frozen brought in $190 million in Japan alone, so there’s a good chance The Super Mario Bros. Movie will benefit in equal measure.

If The Super Mario Bros. Movie was to break the $1 billion box office mark, it would be quite an achievement. The highest-grossing film of all time belongs to Avatar at almost $3 billion, and its sequel brought in $2.3 billion.

In fact, if Nintendo wants to break in the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time it’ll need to knock The Dark Knight off spot number 50, which brought in $1.6 billion back in 2008.

