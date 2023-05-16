It feels like only yesterday that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in theaters and took the box office by storm. Since hitting cinemas on April 5, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time and has surpassed $1 billion at the box office globally.

But if you’ve been wondering when will The Super Mario Bros. Movie come to streaming services, it’s now available to rent or buy digitally – just over a month since the film came to the big screen.

All the usual platforms now have the hit film to rent or buy, including Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. You can watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 4K Ultra HD which costs $29.99 to buy and $24.99 to rent.

Even though The Super Mario Bros. Movie didn’t receive critical acclaim, audiences felt differently. Funnily enough, Mario’s creator believes poor critic reviews helped the film succeed.

If Mario mania has taken over your household, make sure you check out the best Mario games for Switch and pick up one of the Super Mario Bros. Movie toys.