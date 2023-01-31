(Credit: The Shortcut)

You’ve picked up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console and packed out your library with the best Nintendo Switch games, but something still feels missing. For a console as portable and dinky as this one, you’re on-the-go and docked gaming sessions will only really feel complete with the right Nintendo Switch accessories. Fortunately, there are tons to pick between.

While some of them are optional add-ons that let you personalize your console, other Nintendo Switch accessories feel practically essential. If you often take your Switch on the road, there are a few you should definitely consider picking up right away for both protection and peace of mind. Aside from anything else, they’ll enhance your gaming sessions, letting you get the most out of each game.

The Nintendo Switch accessories we’ve picked out here will work with every model of the console – so don’t worry if you’re still choosing between the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED or the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite – unless we’ve made a specific note of any compatibility issues.

As adaptable as the Nintendo Switch is, it’s not the only console that can be decked out with tons of peripherals. Check out our pick of the best PS5 accessories and best Xbox Series X accessories for even more ways to spruce up your gaming experience.

Best Nintendo Switch controller 🎮

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Release date : March 3, 2017

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: The Shortcut)

➕ The go-to Switch gamepad

➕ Extremely comfortable

➖ No cutting-edge features

As adorable as the Joy-Con controllers are, and as handy as their accompanied comfort grip might be, they’re not exactly ideal for long playing sessions. If you often find yourself sitting in front of the couch playing your Switch in docked mode, do yourself a favor and pick up a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

Nintendo’s official, first-party gamepad is about as comfortable as a controller can be. It doesn’t have all the fancy bells and whistles of the PS5 DualSense controller, and certainly can’t compete with the technical prowess of the upcoming DualSense Edge, but its ergonomically contoured grips and reliable inputs make it a great option.

You’ll especially need a second controller if you plan to dip into lots of co-op games. Although you and a chum could take a single Joy-Con each, twisting your fingers around its slim chassis is no one’s idea of comfort. Pick up a Pro Controller and you won’t only be playing for longer, you’ll be playing better.

Walmart: Switch Pro Controller

Best Buy: Switch Pro Controller

Amazon: Switch Pro Controller

Hori Split Pad Pro

Release date : August 20, 2020

MSRP: $59.99

(Credit: The Shortcut)

➕ Fantastic ergonomic support

➕ Tactile buttons and thumbsticks

➖ Bulky to carry around

If you usually play the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, it’s worth investing in Hori’s Split Pad Pro – a pair of officially licensed ergonomic grips that replace the standard Joy-Con controllers. It effectively functions like a split gamepad that straps to either side of the console. Its grips are fully molded, letting you comfortably get your hands around them, rather than contorting your fingers like you would with a Joy-Con.

It’s feature-rich, too. The Split Pad Pro’s thumbsticks are full-size, its inputs and D-pad are tactile, and it’s even got a pair of remappable rear paddles. It also doesn’t suffer from stick drift in the same way Nintendo’s own controllers are notorious for doing. If nothing else, the muscles in your hands and fingers will thank you in the years to come when they haven’t atrophied after hours spent pretzeling around a Joy-Con.

Walmart: Hori Split Pad Pro

Best Buy: Hori Split Pad Pro

Amazon: Hori Split Pad Pro

PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller

Release date : new models still releasing

MSRP: $29.99

➕ Cheap and cheerful

➕ Responsive inputs

➖ No wireless support

For the gamer on a budget, consider the PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller. It’s an officially licensed gamepad produced by a reputable third-party manufacturer and offers excellent build quality at a low, low cost.

PowerA has had to make a few compromises to reach that price. For one, this is a wired controller that doesn’t have any Bluetooth support. It’s also got a rather plasticky feel about it. But all the important parts have been done right, making it a perfectly serviceable controller. Spend a few hours with it and all your skepticism will be gone.

Plus, it comes in an array of funky – some might say gaudy – designs. Zelda, Animal Crossing, Pokémon, and Mario fans are all catered to, as well as those of a more subtle taste.

Walmart: PowerA Wired Controller

Best Buy: PowerA Wired Controller

Amazon: PowerA Wired Controller

Best Nintendo Switch case 💼

Orzly Nintendo Switch carry case

Release date: June 14, 2017

MSRP: $25

➕ Heaps of storage space for a small case

➕ Snug, safe fit

➖ Few designs to choose between

The Orzly carry case for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED is one of the simplest and cheapest ways to transport the handheld console. It’s a little austere, but you get what you pay for. For a little over $15, that means a sturdy case, space to keep eight cartridges, and room for Joy-Cons, cables, and anything else you think you’ll need on the go. It won’t be able to hold the Switch’s dock, but really, can’t you just lug it around in a backpack?

Importantly, it’s sturdy and reliable. Most people don’t need endless depths of storage space or battery-assisted cases to charge their Switch on the go. If you don’t mind the plain color and no-frills design, the Orzly case will see you right.

But remember, this case is only compatible with the launch and OLED versions of the Nintendo Switch. If you’re after a case for a Nintendo Switch Lite, take a peek below.

Amazon: Orzly carry case

Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite carry case

Release date : August 7, 2019

MSRP: $25

➕ Cartridge storage space

➕ No-frills design

➖ Limited color choice

Much like the Orzly case above, this one for the Nintendo Switch Lite is straightforward and reliable. Don’t expect any wild accouterments or hidden features – it’ll keep your Switch safe and snug while you’re on the go, and has enough compartments for a few extra items.

Remember this is only compatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite, so look above if you’re after an affordable carry case for the launch or OLED version of the console.

Amazon: Orzly carry case lite

Best Nintendo Switch memory card 🗃️

SanDisk 128GB micro SD card

Release date : September 28, 2020

MSRP: $24.99

➕ Speedy read and write speeds

➕ Very reliable

➖ Be careful you choose a large enough storage size

A Nintendo Switch memory card is practically a necessity. If you’re a voracious gamer who loves to snap up bargains in the many Nintendo eShop sales, your console’s internal storage will quickly fill up. Buy a sizable SD card and you’ll never have to worry about managing your console’s storage again.

We recommend the SanDisk 128GB micro SD card. It’s fast, manufactured by a reputable brand, and contains enough storage space to comfortably fit most Switch libraries. If you’re a fan of big multiplayer live service games like Overwatch 2 and Fortnite, consider a larger size, like the 256GB.

You’ll find some SD cards bearing the Nintendo label as a stamp of approval. Don’t get suckered by those – they’re no better than standard memory cards.

Walmart: SanDisk micro SD card

Best Buy: SanDisk micro SD card

Amazon: SanDisk micro SD card

Best Nintendo Switch power bank⚡

Anker PowerCore 10k power bank

Release date : April 23, 2019

MSRP: $21.99

➕ Stores nearly three full Switch charges

➕ Slim and portable

➖ An extra weight to carry around

The Nintendo Switch is a great companion for long journeys but will need juicing up from time to time. Grab a portable power bank to charge the console while you’re out and about, so you don’t have to hug a wall socket every time you fancy a race in Mario Kart.

Anker is a reliable, if standard, power bank brand, and the PowerCore 10k is a solid all-rounder. The 10,000mAh battery will charge a Nintendo Switch nearly three times over, while the USB-A output and USB-C input ports mean you won’t need a special cable to connect it to your console or a wall when you want to recharge it.

If you never want to worry about running out of charge again, look no further than the PowerCore 20k, packing 20,000mAh of charge. Bear in mind the extra weight, though – you’re going to have to carry it around.

Amazon: Anker PowerCore 10k

Best Nintendo Switch screen protector 🔧

Screen Pro+ Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Release date : April 23, 2019

MSRP: $21.99

➕ Very cheap

➕ Simple and durable

➖ Bulks up the console

Is there anything less exciting to spend your money on than a screen protector? Probably not, but it’s still important, especially if you want to keep your Switch in pristine condition. There are plenty of options to choose from, but I’ve had success with the very affordable Screen Pro line.

Colors and brightness remain undimmed and the 9H hardness rating will guard it against most sharp edges (it’s the standard rating for most phone screen protectors). Plus, you get two protectors in a single package – handy if you mess up placing the first one, or just want a spare.

Bear in mind that this protector will only fit a Nintendo Switch OLED. If you have a launch model look to the amFilm protector or this Screen Pro bundle for the Switch lite. There are other brands too, and all are much of a muchness.

Amazon: Screen Pro OLED screen protector

Updated: January 31, 2023