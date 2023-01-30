(Credit: The Shortcut)

Unlike most top-of-the-line gamepads, the best Nintendo Switch controllers come in a variety of weird shapes and sizes. Like the hybrid console they’re made for, they’re an odd bunch that range dramatically in price and appearance.

Selecting the best Nintendo Switch controller to fit your needs is an essential part of enhancing your gaming experience. If you often find yourself playing in handheld mode, pick up a controller that improves the console’s on-the-go features. Or if you love to sprawl across your couch while playing in docked mode, make sure to buy the controller that suits you to make your time playing the best Nintendo Switch games that much better.

Whether you’re looking for a fully customizable gamepad, a cheap and cheerful option, or want the lowdown on Nintendo’s first-party controllers, trust us to lay out the best options for you. And once you’re done selecting a controller, take a look at all the best Nintendo Switch accessories you should add to your set-up next. How you play games extends beyond what’s simply in your hand and what image appears on your TV.

I’ve tested every item on this list to make sure they’re all up to snuff. But don’t expect it to stay the same forever. As Nintendo and other third-party manufacturers continue to release updated hardware, some controllers will drop off this list to be replaced with newer, snazzier alternatives.

Don’t worry if you’re still deciding between a Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED, as all the controllers on this list are compatible with both handheld models.

Why you can trust my best Nintendo Switch controllers list

Every game on this list has been personally tested by me. No controller mentioned here has escaped the grasp of my hand. I’ve put all of them through the wringer, testing out all their features to see what they’re really capable of. Read on safe in the knowledge that all the controllers on this list are deserving of your time, attention and money.

How I test the best Nintendo Switch controllers

I’ve used all of these Nintendo Switch controllers with a Nintendo Switch OLED – the latest iteration of the hybrid console – to play an assortment of games, spanning everything from shooters to puzzlers. It’s given me a wide feel for how the gamepads function in a variety of gaming situations.

I don’t just hook them up and forget about them, though. If the controller supports lots of customization options, I’ll jump in with both feet to push those features to their limits. All of them, however, have been used for months at a time, giving me a comprehensive understanding of what makes them great.

Best official Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Release date : March 3, 2017

MSRP: $69.99

(Credit: The Shortcut)

➕ Reliable and sturdy

➕ Comfy in the hand

➖ No snazzy features

The go-to Switch controller for anyone tired of using a Joy-Con, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the console’s official, first-party gamepad. It’s a fairly standard gamepad, with none of the bells and whistles of other ‘pro’ controllers like Sony’s DualSense Edge, but is exceedingly comfortable and reliable.

Your wrists and hands will certainly thank you for picking it up. Long gaming sessions are a lot easier on your muscles when you don’t need to wrap your fingers around the petite Joy-Con controllers. Plus, with rumble support, motion sensors and Amiibo scanning, you’re losing none of the Joy-Con functionality.

It’s almost essential if you spend a lot of time sitting in front of the TV playing your Switch in docked mode. Splatoon, Fortnite and other games that call for precise thumbstick movement are much smoother to play, and those sticks are fortunately less prone to drifting.

A solid, all-rounder that doesn’t offer anything particularly exciting, but gets all the important things right.

Walmart: Switch Pro Controller

Best Buy: Switch Pro Controller

Amazon: Switch Pro Controller

Best alternative Nintendo Switch controller

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller

Release date : October 28, 2022

MSRP: $69.99

➕ Fantastic value for money

➕ Pro gamepad features

➖ On the small side

The 8BitDo Ultimate is that rarest of things: a third-party Nintendo Switch controller that very nearly manages to surpass Nintendo’s official gamepad. An alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro, the Ultimate offers heaps more customization options, added functionality, and some unexpected additions – all for the same price.

Unlike Nintendo’s controller, the Ultimate actually has the features of a ‘pro’ pad. Every button can be remapped using an accompanying phone and PC app, it features two rear paddles, and it’s compatible with the Nintendo Switch, PC, as well as Android and iOS, making it a useful go-to controller for your whole gaming setup.

It’s lighter than Nintendo’s Pro controller, although its buttons feel tactile and its construction is sturdy, but the stubby grips might be uncomfortable for those with particularly large hands. As an added bonus, it even comes with a charging dock that can juice up the 20-hour battery in a little under three hours.

Just be sure you buy the right model. It also comes in a version that only supports PC and phones.

Best Buy: 8BitDo Ultimate

Amazon: 8BitDo Ultimate

Best handheld Nintendo Switch controller

Hori Split Pad Pro

Release date : August 20, 2020

MSRP: $59.99

(Credit: The Shortcut)

➕ Makes handheld mode super comfortable

➕ Responsive buttons and inputs

➖ Extra weight to carry around

The Hori Split Pad Pro is the portable Switch player’s dream. Replacing the standard Joy-Con controllers, it detaches in half and slots either side of the console’s screen. But unlike the standard Joy-Con controllers, it features contoured ergonomic grips that make it feel like a fully fledged gamepad.

Comfort is the number one priority here. Each half of the Split Pad Pro is large enough for you to wrap your hands around without needing to contort your fingers as you would with some other controllers (I’m looking at you Joy-Con). Add to that full-size thumbsticks, sensitive inputs and remappable rear paddles, and it offers most Switch players everything they need.

As an added bonus, stick drift is less of a problem than it is for Nintendo’s first-party controllers. It’s a bulky bit of kit that’ll definitely take up a bit of room in your backpack, but they’re not heavy. Your future self will thank you for taking care of your hands.

Walmart: Hori Split Pad Pro

Best Buy: Hori Split Pad Pro

Amazon: Hori Split Pad Pro

Best cheap Nintendo Switch controller

PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller

Release date : new models still releasing

MSRP: $29.99

(Credit: The Shortcut)

➕ Affordable price

➕ Cheap, plasticky feel

➖ Not wireless

Looking for a cheap secondary co-op controller to use when your buddy comes over? Look no further than the PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired controller. It’s a perfectly serviceable controller that costs a pittance next to some of the more salubrious options out there, and is the best option if you’re shopping on a budget.

Don’t expect the world. It feels quite cheap to the touch and can’t be used wirelessly, but comes with a very generous 10-foot detachable cable. While the standard black color scheme is the cheapest option, it’s also available in several other Nintendo-themed designs.

Don’t worry that this isn’t a first-party product. PowerA has established itself as a respected third-party manufacturer, and this is an officially licensed gamepad that even bears the Nintendo logo as a stamp of approval. Pick this up if you’re after an affordable second controller or just a reliable spare.

Walmart: PowerA Wired Controller

Best Buy: PowerA Wired Controller

Amazon: PowerA Wired Controller

Best customizable Nintendo Switch controller

8BitDo Pro 2

Release date: April 12, 2021

MSRP: $49.99

➕ Heaps of customization options

➕ Plug and play

➖ Retro design isn’t to everyone’s taste

Don’t let its retro facade fool you, the Pro 2 is as top-level as Switch controllers come. With two rear paddles, remappable inputs, button map profiles that can be jumped between on the fly, and heaps of customization options (including the ability to tweak everything from thumbstick sensitivity to vibration strength), it’s a very powerful controller.

Even if that level of personalization doesn’t appeal, the Pro 2 is still a solid option at an affordable price point. It sits well in the hand, is totally wireless, and packs a meaty battery that will last for days at a time. It’s also compatible with Windows and Android devices, so will save you the shelling out on a fancy PC controller at the same time.

The Pro 2 has been designed to visually imitate the SNES controller, but even the response of its inputs ape that retro gamepad’s feel and the minimal push distance of its buttons. It's a great choice to pair with the many classic games bundled in the Nintendo Online subscription, but it works just as well with modern, blockbuster releases.

Walmart: 8BitDo Pro 2

Best Buy: 8BitDo Pro 2

Amazon: 8BitDo Pro 2

The best essential Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers

Release date: March 3, 2017

MSRP: $79.99

(Credit: The Shortcut)

➕ Handheld and docked compatibility

➕ Very convenient

➖ Unsolved stick drift issue

The Joy-Con controllers are the Nintendo Switch’s default option that comes bundled with every console. Their success stems from their malleability. They can slot into either side of the console’s screen in handheld mode, can be combined with a comfort grip when playing in docked mode, or split between players if you’re jumping into a co-op game – saving you from having to buy another controller just to play with a buddy.

For such a dinky device, it’s surprisingly robust. Its thumbsticks are sensitive despite their diminutive size, it features rumble support and motion control. It also comes in loads of different colors and styles, in case you want to add some pizzazz to your set-up.

But be wary of the notorious Joy-Con drift. The controllers are known to inevitably falter during their lifespan, leaving their analog sticks to sporadically register movement even if nothing’s touching them. It’s a major issue that plagued the Switch since launch. Nintendo is yet to address the hardware flaw, although that will hopefully change now consumer watchdog groups are calling out the problem.

Walmart: Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers

Best Buy: Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers

Amazon: Nintendo Joy-Con controllers

