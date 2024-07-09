(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review Score: 5 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

Pros:

✅ Retains the same features as the official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

✅ Clicky microswitch buttons are a pleasure to use

✅ Incredibly comfortable to hold for long periods

✅ Includes Hall Effect sensors to prevent stick drift

✅ Can be used wirelessly for split Joy-Con play

✅ There’s no give or flex when connected to the Switch system

✅ The controllers feel premium without any quality compromises

Cons:

❌ You can’t remap every input to the back buttons

The Shortcut Review

The Mobapad M6 HD is the best Nintendo Switch controller I’ve ever used. It has a transformative effect in Handheld mode and retains all of the features of Nintendo’s Joy-Con so you never have to compromise or reach for an alternative gamepad.

From HD Rumble, amiibo support, gyro, and the option to use the Mobapad M6 HD wirelessly, the ergonomically designed controllers are a huge upgrade over the standard Joy-Con and almost made it feel like I was playing on a Nintendo Switch 2. They’re that good.

Mobapad M6 HD specs 🛠️

Price: $95.99

Connection: Bluetooth

Compatibility: Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch OLED

Weight: 181 grams

Vibration: Original ALPS motor HD vibration

NFC support: Yes

Mechanical keys: Omron Microswitch

Colors: White/Pink

I particularly enjoyed the microswitch, clicky buttons, which offer a rapid response without fatiguing your thumbs. The controller is also packed with modern-day quality-of-life features like Hall effect sensors for the analog sticks, anti-friction rings, and back buttons for remapping.

After using the Mobapad M6 HD in every configuration, there’s no doubt in my mind that this is a must-have upgrade for Nintendo Switch owners.

A review unit was provided by Mobapad.

What I loved about the Mobapad M6 HD ❤️

🤗 Comfortable design. It’s not hard to beat the original Nintendo Joy-Con when it comes to ergonomics, but the Mobapad M6 HD is infinitely more comfortable regardless. I was able to play without discomfort for hours at a time as the Mobapad M6 HD’s chunky grips mimic a more traditional controller.

🤖 Mechanical buttons. I adore the clicky, mouse-like Omron microswitch buttons on the Mobapad M6 HD. They feel super responsive and satisfying to press and are a big step up over the usual squishy membrane buttons found on most controllers.

🫡 Hall effect analog stick sensors. Like the vast majority of third-party controllers worth their salt, the Mobapad M6 HD uses Hall effect sensors to combat stick drift and provide more precision. It’s something that I’ve come to expect, but it’s always worth celebrating.

The HD Rumble is powerful and nuanced, which can give the best Switch games a little more personality.

🫨 HD Rumble support. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the Mobapad M6 HD is that it retains the Joy-Con’s underutilized HD Rumble. Most third-party Nintendo Switch controllers either do away with rumble entirely or include a more traditional, rudimentary implementation. But not the Mobapad M6 HD. The HD Rumble is powerful and nuanced, which can give the best Switch games a little more personality.

👏 amiibo support. Another feature that’s usually on the chopping block with third-party controllers, the Mobapad M6 HD includes amiibo support. Simply tap your figurine on the top right-hand side of the controller and away you go. It’s a super nice feature to have, especially if you want to acces the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo rewards and unlocks.

🏓 Gyro support. Again, the Mobapad M6 HD doesn’t miss out on any of the official Joy-Con features apart from the forgettable IR sensor, which I can only remember being used in a 1-2-Switch minigame. The gyro is used in plenty of titles, like Splatoon 3, or adjusting your aim in Tears of the Kingdom.

💪 No flex or give when connected to the system. Unlike the Joy-Con and other controllers I’ve used, the Mobapad M6 HD holds the Switch system firmly in place without any give or flex. It’s reassuring and allows you to hold the console with one hand without worrying your console will bend or be damaged.

💰 Competitively priced. The price of $95 might seem like a lot, but the Mobapad M6 HD is such an improvement on the official controllers from Nintendo that the extra $15 is more than worth it. The Mobapad M6 HD is also often on sale, meaning you can pick it up for less than the $79.99 Nintendo charges for its controllers. Thanks to the built-in battery the Mobapad M6 HD can be used wirelessly in split Joy-Con mode.

🔋 15 hours of battery. The Mobapad M6 HD isn’t powered by the Nintendo Switch, which means it can be used detached from the console. You’ll get around 15 hours of battery life, which is plenty of time if you’re planning to play a game that uses the Joy-Con in split mode like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

👉 Anti-friction rings. There’s nothing worse than feeling the analog sticks grind against hard plastic. That isn’t the case on the Mobapad M6 HD, as it features super smooth anti-friction rings around the analog stick gate and metallic stems.

🥰 Octagonal gate faceplate. If you’re a fan of fighting games or miss the octagonal gates of older Nintendo controllers like the GameCube or Wii Nunchuk, the Mobapad M6 HD comes with swappable faceplates for both controllers. They snap into place with ease thanks to a magnetic connection and feel fantastic when playing platformers.

🙌 Split Joy-Con mode. Thanks to the built-in battery, the Mobapad M6 HD can be used wirelessly in split Joy-Con mode. It’s still one of the most relaxed ways to play the Nintendo Switch and also lets you enjoy games that require motion controls like Nintendo Switch Sports.

👍 A choice between a crosshair or circular D-Pad. Something that’s often reserved for pro controllers like the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro , the Mobapad M6 HD comes with a choice of D-Pads. Both work wonderfully and are far more reliable than the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller’s disastrous D-Pad.

📱 Simple Bluetooth app. You can upgrade the Mobapad M6 HD’s firmware using the Mobapad app, which is available from the App Store and Google Play store. You can also remap buttons from here instead of using the quick assign buttons on the controller. It’s a simple but effective app.

What I disliked about the Mobapad M6 HD 💔

😖 Can’t remap every input to the back buttons. It’s hard to find fault with the Mobapad M6 HD, but one negative is how remapping the two back buttons works. You can only map the corresponding buttons on each Joy-Con, which means you can’t assign any inputs from the right controller, like the face buttons, to the left controller’s back button, and vice versa.

Should you buy the Mobapad M6 HD? 🤔

Yes, if…

✅ You want a far superior alternative to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con.

✅ You don’t want to sacrifice any official features like HD Rumble.

✅ You enjoy playing your Nintendo Switch in Handheld mode.

No, if…

❌ You never play your Nintendo Switch in Handheld mode.

❌ You rely heavily on the back buttons.

