🏆 Review Score: 4 out of 5

Pros:

✅ 👏 Hall effect sticks and triggers

✅ 😍 Extremely comfortable to hold

✅ 🔋 Better battery life than the DualSense Edge

✅ 🎮 Four back buttons

✅ 🏋️ Customizable weight

✅ 🖥️ Works great on PC

✅ 👍 Comes with a protective case and accessories

Cons:

❌ 😩 Can’t turn on the PS5 console

❌ 😖 No rumble or adaptive triggers when playing PS5 games

❌ ✋ Trigger stops could be better

❌ 🤏 Loose analog sticks.

❌ ⏳ Takes quite a bit of time to get used to

The market for pro controllers has grown exponentially in recent years. What started as a rather niche audience has continued to grow, as gamers look to get a competitive edge or invest in a controller that has more features and perks than the default pack-in option.

But how does the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller stack up against Sony’s DualSense Edge and other pro controllers out there? In short: it’s a tempting option and a viable alternative to Sony’s pad, especially if you also game on PC.

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is just how comfortable it is in the hands. As soon as you pick it up, the quality of the design and the attention to ergonomics is immediately noticeable – it’s a satisfying hybrid of a DualSense and an Xbox Wireless controller that works wonderfully.

It also borrows elements from the Nintendo Switch Pro controller that I really enjoy, like the big chunky face buttons which are super responsive and a pleasure to press. Throw in an asymmetrical analog stick layout, wireless, and rumble support, and it ticks all the boxes.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro specs 🛠️

Price: $199.99

Connection: 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth, Wired

Compatibility: PS5, PS4, and PC

Weight: 308 grams (customizable)

Battery life: More than 10 hours

Colors: White or black

But that doesn’t mean the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller is just a tribute act. It brings enough unique features to the table that make it a great controller – though there is a caveat when it comes to consoles.

It doesn’t feature any haptic feedback or adaptive triggers support, and you can’t turn your console on from sleep using the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller due to Sony’s technical restrictions. A shame, then, but not a deal breaker.

Where the controller really shines is in its generous amount of customization options and Hall effect sticks and triggers.

Stick drift is unlikely to occur when using this gamepad, and I also appreciated the extra precision that Hall effect sensors provide over the outdated and less reliable potentiometer sensors used in the DualSense Edge.

In terms of customization, you can set up the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro however you see fit. An extensive PC app lets you fine-tune your settings and save up to four profiles per platform, and it has the novel feature of being able to change the weight of the controller by opening up the grips. You can also connect a wireless headset to it directly via Bluetooth to access custom EQs and onboard voice controls.

However, despite a familiar look and feel, be prepared for a slightly longer learning curve when using the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller. The back buttons, in particular, take some getting used to, but once it clicks, you won’t find much to complain about here – many issues come down to personal preference, but they’re worth highlighting nonetheless.

Read my full Nacon Revolution 5 Pro review below and find out why it’s worthy of a place on our best PS5 controller list.

What I loved about the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro ❤️

🎮 Four back buttons. One big advantage the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro has over the PS5 DualSense Edge is that it has four back buttons instead of two. If you’ve grown accustomed to using an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller and don’t want to take your thumbs off the analog sticks during a firefight, having an extra two buttons to bind actions to is a big plus.

👏 Hall effect sticks and triggers. After years of dealing with dreaded stick drift, Hall effect technology has quickly become the standard with many third-party controller manufacturers. Not only are they less prone to drifting – reassuring when you’re spending close to $200 on a controller – but they also offer more fidelity and precision, which is a huge plus when you’re making micro-adjustments when aiming in an FPS or simply want smoother inputs overall. It’s a big selling point of the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is one of the most comfortable controllers I’ve ever used.

😍 Extremely comfortable to hold. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is the perfect amalgamation of the best parts of the PS5 and Xbox Series X controller. The rubberized grips and ergonomic shape feel great in the hand, and the fact you can customize the weight of the controller means you can opt for a lighter or heftier feel. All those elements combined make the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro one of the most comfortable controllers I’ve ever used, and I’ve been playing video games since the Sega Master System.

🫵 Chunky face buttons. Something that I love to see on a controller is nice, big, chunky face buttons. Similar to the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro features sizable face buttons that are a joy to press. More of this, please.

🏋️ Customizable weight. Whether you prefer a lighter controller or one that has more weight behind it, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro comes with a set of weights that you can insert into the controller’s grips. It’s a clever customization option that many will appreciate, especially as how much a controller should weigh – and how that can affect your interpretation of its quality – is very subjective.

As someone who tends to veer between console and PC, it’s great that the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro works perfectly across either platform.

🖥️ Works great on PC. As someone who tends to regularly veer between console and PC, it’s great that the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro works perfectly across either platform. What I really enjoyed, though, is that you can have your PC recognize the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro as a standard Xbox controller, a DualShock 4, or a DualSense by simply changing the slider on the back. It means you can use the familiar PlayStation layout on Steam, but also have the controller work perfectly with the Xbox app. The PC app offers a suite of extensive customization options, too.

🔈 Dedicated audio controls. It’s not something that I found myself using often, but Nacon’s pro controller lets you connect a Bluetooth headset to it and access four custom equalizers. You can also adjust your game and voice chat volume using the touchpad. Handy, but perhaps superfluous. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro offers a wireless connection on console and PC that’s been rock-solid during my testing.

🛜 It’s wireless. It’s easy to overlook the fact the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is wireless, but many third-party controllers opt for a wired connection only. That can often be a deal breaker for some, but luckily the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro offers a wireless connection on console and PC that’s been rock-solid during my testing. Just bear in mind you’ll need to use the supplied dongle because even though the controller has Bluetooth, it only works for connecting a wireless headset and can’t be used to connect to a PC or mobile device.

🔋 Better battery life than the DualSense Edge. Unlike the PS5 controller battery life, which can run out of battery after six hours, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro offers over 10 hours of battery life from a single charge. That isn’t exactly a monumental improvement, but those extra hours go a long way and it’s better than the DualSense Edge’s meager battery life.

💡 LED indicator. I know it’s a stereotype at this point, but if you give gamers a colorful LED, you’re usually onto a winner. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro features a prominent LED light around the right analog stick, but it isn’t there just to look cool. It’s an easy way to see which of the four savable profiles you’ve selected at a glance while helping the controller stand out.

👍 Comes with a protective case and accessories. Like all pro controllers at this price range, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro comes with a hard case that makes storing and traveling with your controller easier. You’ll also find a generous amount of accessories inside, including an alternative D-Pad, four analog stick caps, four analog stick rings, three pairs of weights, a 3m braided cable, and a microphone receiver.

What I disliked about the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro 💔

😩 Can’t turn on the PS5 console. You read that right. Like many third-party wireless PS5 controllers, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro can’t turn on your PlayStation 5 console. This isn’t the fault of Nacon, as Sony has several restrictions in place that stop third-party manufacturers from accessing core features. It might not be an issue for some, but I didn’t appreciate having to get off my couch to turn my PS5 on every time I wanted to use the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro. You won’t find any haptic feedback or adaptive trigger functionality when playing PS5 games with the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro.

😖 No rumble or adaptive triggers when playing PS5 games. The same restrictions from Sony sadly apply to rumble features, too. You won’t find any haptic feedback or adaptive trigger functionality when playing PS5 games with the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, which is a huge selling point of Sony’s console for me. Again, this isn’t an oversight from Nacon, but it’s one big advantage that the DualSense Edge has over the competition – even if the cards have been stacked in its favor.

✋ Trigger stops could be better. Nothing has been able to match the Scuf Instinct Pro when it comes to trigger stops, as it offers a mouse-like response, but the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro does at least offer this feature. However, like the DualSense Edge, I wish there was less travel when the trigger is pressed and the stops are enabled. There’s just too much give.

🤏 Loose analog sticks. This is admittedly purely down to personal preference, but I wish the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro’s analog sticks had a bit more tension to them. They feel closer to the Xbox 360’s analog stick tension than the DualSense or Xbox Wireless controller, which I always found too loose for my liking. You’ll want to use the PC app to get the most out of your controller.

🫤 Rather finicky to set up. You might find yourself referring to the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro’s manual more than a few times, as it isn’t the most intuitive controller out there. With its range of accessories, including weights, stick sizes, and multi-format compatibility, there’s a lot to take in when you first open the case. You’ll also want to use the PC app to get the most out of your controller, which includes a myriad of options that could overwhelm more casual players who aren’t quite familiar with pro controllers. Make sure you follow the onscreen instructions so that your PC recognizes your controller, too.

While I love how the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro feels and performs, it takes a while to feel natural.

⏳ Takes quite a bit of time to get used to. While I love how the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro feels and performs, it does take a while to feel natural. I don’t know if my brain was confused by it’s a mish-mash design that’s close to the PS5 and Xbox controller but not quite either, but don’t expect to achieve the same kill/death ratios in your favorite shooters right away. The two back buttons located in the controller grips felt particularly foreign to use for a while but eventually, I got used to it.

Should you buy the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro? 🤔

Yes, if…

✅ You want a more comprehensive pro controller than the DualSense Edge.

✅ You’re after a pro controller that works well across console and PC.

✅ You want a controller that can be customized extensively.

No, if…

❌ You can’t go without the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

❌ You’re not someone who plays games competitively.

❌ You play on PS5 only.

