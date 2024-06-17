A controller like the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro can not only improve your overall gaming experience, but it can also give you an advantage over other players when playing online. That is if you know how to set it up correctly.

With a box full of accessories and different configurations to choose from, along with a rather extensive PC app to customize things further, you’d be doing yourself a disservice going with the stock profiles of the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro.

If you’re someone who plays first-person shooters, in particular, you’ll want to use our Nacon Revolution 5 Pro best settings below, which are available exclusively for paid subscribers. Don’t forget to read our full Nacon Revolution 5 Pro review to find out why we think it was worth a place on our best PS5 controller list.