The best PS5 controller won’t just give you an edge in competitive games online – it can also make playing your favorite PlayStation 5 games more enjoyable overall.

Whether it’s making a game’s default controls feel more intuitive thanks to button remapping, or opting for off-set analog sticks over a symmetrical layout, there’s a controller out there that will be right for you.

Sony has two first-party PS5 controllers for players to choose from in the DualSense and DualSense Edge, but there are plenty of third-party options that offer a great alternative.

If you’re looking for a new PS5 gamepad or a spare for the player two in your life, look no further than our best PS5 controller list. We’ll be sure to add more controllers in the future, too, so check back in the future when new pads release.

Sony DualSense Controller

Best PS5 controller for casual players

➕ Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers feel fantastic

➕ Easily the most comfortable PlayStation controller to date

➖ Battery life is subpar compared to other first-party controllers

One of the best upgrades you can make if you own a PS5 is to pick up another DualSense controller. Not only is the DualSense arguably the best controller Sony has ever created thanks to the pad’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers adding another layer of immersion to the best PS5 games, but even if you don’t have someone else to play with, having two controllers to hand means you can swap one out whenever the PS5 controller battery life begins to wane.

After a slow start, Sony has since released a tempting selection of PS5 controller colors to choose from. If you’re not feeling the standard white or black options, you can treat yourself to more vibrant hues like Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue.

PS5 DualSense Edge controller

Best PS5 controller for more competitive players

➕ You’ll be more competitive online

➕ Select from up to three customizable profiles

➖ Battery life is worse than the standard DualSense controller

Sony’s pro controller doesn’t quite live up to its $199 price tag, but it’s a substantial upgrade over the original DualSense if you’re looking to give yourself a competitive edge online. Gamers who regularly play online multiplayer titles like Call of Duty and Apex Legends will love the DualSense Edge’s wealth of customization options, and the two back buttons mean you can keep your thumbs firmly on the sticks at all times.

The DualSense Edge also comes with removable and replaceable analog stick modules, meaning that if your controller ever suffers the annoying effects of stick drift, you can be safe in the knowledge that a quick fix is available. Read our PS5 DualSense Edge controller review for everything you need to know.

Scuf Reflex Pro

Best PS5 controller for pro-level players

➕ Four back buttons instead of two compared to the Edge

➕ Satisfying rubber grip

➖ Limited 90-day warranty

Scuf has a long history of producing some of the best pro controllers on the market, and the Scuf Reflex Pro for PS5 is no different. Like the Scuf Instinct Pro, which is one of the best Xbox Series X controllers, the Reflex Pro elevates the standard DualSense pad by adding a non-slip grip and you get four back buttons instead of just two found on the Edge.

There are different variants of the Reflex available, but the Pro model keeps the fantastic haptic feedback and adaptive triggers found in Sony’s default controller while giving you a competitive advantage online.

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Best PS5 controller for battery life

➕ Offset analog sticks like the Xbox Wireless Controller

➕ 28 hours of battery life from a single charge

➖ The most expensive controller on this list

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is a tempting alternative to the classic DualSense controller for one big reason alone: its superior battery life. The Wolverine V2 Pro offers 28 hours of playtime from a single charge, dwarfing the usual eight hours the DualSense provides.

What’s more, the Wolverine V2 Pro comes with offset sticks, which many will prefer to the classic symmetrical analog stick layout that Sony has stuck to for all these years. If you’re used to the best Nintendo Switch controllers or also play on Xbox, the Wolverine V2 Pro will feel right at home in your hands. Read our Razer Wolverine V2 Pro review for more.

Victrix Pro BFG

Best PS5 controller for customization

➕ Tons of customization options

➕ Cheaper than the competition

➖ No vibration, haptic feedback, or adaptive triggers

If you want a PS5 controller that can basically do it all, consider the Victrix Pro BFG. Not only does the Victrix Pro BFG undercut the competition in terms of price, but its modular design means you can customize it to your liking. There are multiple D-Pads to choose from, different analog sticks depending on the game you’re playing, and four back buttons for competitive play.

If that wasn’t enough, you can also switch the analog stick modules so you can opt for a symmetrical or offset layout. Unfortunately, one thing the Victrix Pro BFG is missing is any sort of rumble or feedback. Most competitive players tend to do without rumble, but some may miss the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that other PS5 controllers on this list can offer.

