Sony’s DualSense Edge controller is perfectly suited to Call of Duty Warzone and can increase your chances of surviving those nail-biting encounters as you make your way to the final circle.

The PS5 DualSense Edge’s adjustable stick sensitivity, trigger stops, and back buttons combine to give you faster reflexes, more customization options, and a competitive advantage over those using the regular DualSense controller.

If you’ve recently picked up Sony’s pro controller and want to know what’s the best DualSense Edge settings for Call of Duty Warzone on PS5, we’ve got you covered. Check out my PS5 DualSense Edge controller review if you still haven’t picked up Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.